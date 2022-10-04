Toyota Corolla changes in Japan and swaps turbo engine for aspirated

Most global car in the history of ToyotaO Corolla does not have the same prestige in his homeland, the Japan. Even so, the model has a very wide family, with hatchback, station wagon and classic sedan versions. This Monday, the 3rd, the three were presented by the automaker with aesthetic and mechanical novelties for the Japanese market.

Unlike the European version, whose facelift was shown in June and should be extended to Brazil, the Japanese Corolla has some differences. The look, with LED lights in a “Y” shape and a bumper full of personality, seems even better resolved than the western model.

The rear, in turn, repeats the solution of the metallic ruler crossing the trunk lid but with its own design. Inside, however, the panel is a “global” item, with the huge 12.5-inch multifunction screen and a digital panel without any big fuss.

The Japanese Corolla’s dashboard is practically identical to the European one Image: Disclosure

goodbye turbo

It is in the mechanical part, however, that the Japanese Corolla has the most to say. The first novelty is that the 1.2 turbo four-cylinder engine (116 hp) was replaced by a three-cylinder 1.5 aspirated engine, with 120 hp, in the sedan and station wagon versions.

The hatchback has a stronger option, a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter with 170 hp and a dual-clutch transmission. On the other hand, station wagon and sedan offer a hybrid version that uses a 98 hp 1.8-liter gasoline engine, but now has a more powerful electric motor, with 95 hp.

According to Toyota, the hybrid Corolla now has more agile responses and is also quieter since the gasoline engine is less necessary. There is also an E-four-wheel drive version, which adds a 41 hp electric motor to the rear axle.

The entry-level version of the sedan, with a 1.5-liter engine, costs 1.99 million yen, something like R$72,000 in a direct conversion.