Toyota Corolla gets Yaris engine and hybrid version gets more powerful

After updating the look of the European version, which we should see in Brazil in 2023, Toyota now shows the restyling of the Japanese version of the Corolla. Like the European brother, the changes go beyond the look, also bringing new engines.

The hybrid set, which equips the hatch (Sport), sedan and station wagon (Touring) models, gained a new, more powerful electric motor. Now it generates 95 hp and 18.9 kgfm, an increase of 12 hp and 2.2 kgfm over the previous one. Who completes the system is the 1.8 four-cylinder engine with 95 hp and 14.5 kgfm, which remained unchanged.

For sedan and station wagon models, the package can be made even stronger with the addition of a second electric motor. of 41 hp and 8.6 kgfm on the rear axle. Thus, in addition to the extra breath, it also has all-wheel drive. The other variants are front-wheel drive, but all have an e-CVT gearbox.

The other change concerns only the Corolla Sport, which will also be more powerful. The hatch exchanges the 116 hp and 18.9 kgfm 1.2 turbo engine for the 170 hp and 20.6 kgfm aspirated 2.0-liter engine. However, the vehicle loses the option of manual transmission, leaving only the CVT.

The other body options also had a replacement in their purely combustion version, but unlike the hatchback, they ended up losing power.

Continues after advertising

The 1.8 four-cylinder engine (140 hp and 17.3 kgfm) gives way to the less powerful Dynamic Force 1.5 aspirated three-cylinder, which generates 120 hp and 14.8 kgfm. This engine is also found in other models of the brand, such as the Yaris, Yaris Cross and the Sienna van.

New front and more technology

In addition to the engines, the Japanese Corolla also received a slight visual overhaul, especially at the front. On the grille of the sedan and station wagon, the honeycomb design gives way to black horizontal bars and a chrome outline at the bottom. The fog lights remain in the same position.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive universe with what you most like and need to know. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

In the headlights, the main change is in the LED signatures. It now outlines the entire design in a single piece, rather than being segmented as in the previous look.

The change in DLRs is also valid for the Corolla Sport. On the other hand, its grille kept the honeycomb design, got wider and added a new piece to house the fog lights. The rear of the Corolla’s three bodies were intact.

Inside, the finish remained unchanged on all three models. What the Corolla gained again was more technology, updating the layout and software of its multimedia center, which now has a wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to 8 and 10.5-inch screen options.

The Japanese Corolla was also safer and gained an intersection assistant, which is able to identify pedestrians and vehicles when turning a corner. Proactive Driving Assist also joins the Toyota Safety System, acting on acceleration and braking to ensure the driver maintains a safe distance from pedestrians, cyclists and parked vehicles.

In its homeland, the Corolla can be found between 1.99 and 2.99 million yen in the sedan body, somewhere between R$71,430 and R$107,130, while the station wagon can reach 3.04 million yen. , approximately R$ 108,916. The Corolla Sport ranges from 2.2 to 2.98 million yen, or R$78,614 and R$106,486.

Continues after advertising