Ukrainian army advances in reconquest of territories annexed by Russia

(credit: AFP)

Amid Kiev’s offensive to regain control of areas of its territory annexed to Russia, the Kremlin acknowledged yesterday that two of the four aggregated regions have no established borders. According to spokesman Dmitri Peskov, this will be done after the demonstration of the local population. Last Friday, President Vladimir Putin announced the incorporation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which total approximately 15% of all Ukraine. Since then, however, forces loyal to Kiev have advanced and Moscow no longer has full control of the claimed provinces.

“The people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk will have the 2014 borders. In the cases of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, we will continue to consult the population of these regions,” Peskov said, when asked whether Russia was annexing all or only parts of the occupied territory. With no votes against or abstentions, Russian parliamentarians yesterday passed in favor of a law to annex the four regions.

The spokesperson did not provide details on how this process will unfold. “I’ve said all I can say about it. Anyway, the configuration will only depend on the will of the people who live in the territories.” The issue is that Russian forces do not have complete control over Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the Kremlin has not confirmed which areas of the region were annexed.

The Donetsk and Lugansk regions were annexed in their entirety after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of pro-Russian separatist regimes in late February, shortly before the start of the invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin itself admitted that the borders of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions needed to be “clarified”.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based research center, Moscow controls 72% of the Zaporizhzhia region. Furthermore, nearly 88% of Kherson and its eponymous capital are under Russian occupation.

Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive, and over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the retaking of the strategic town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. Yesterday, forces loyal to Kiev advanced on Kherson and Russian officials admitted to retreating their troops.

The attachment was triggered on a box hit. Late last month, the Putin government hastily organized referendums in all four Ukrainian regions, votes criticized as “farces” by Ukraine and its Western allies. The partial results showed a majority in favor of Russian annexation of the territories and Putin set up last Friday’s ceremony to formalize the measure.

Ukraine responded by calling for an accelerated accession process to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and warned that it will not negotiate with Russia while Putin is in power.

crimes

In France, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said during a debate in the National Assembly that crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine must be “documented, prosecuted and punished”. “It is an essential condition for the return of lasting peace”, declared the premier, noting that Moscow “uses weapons without discretion, targeting civilians, schools, hospitals, shopping malls, humanitarian caravans”.

According to Borne, “in the occupied territories, there are forced transfers of the population, including children”. The French prime minister denounced the presence on the battlefront of the Wagner group, a “company of mercenaries, which takes orders directly from the Kremlin”.

Elisabeth Borne also expressed concern about the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, under Russian control. She indicated that her government supports the proposal by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, “to stop firing and remove military material from the area”.

Nuclear power plant director released

The director general of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, detained last Friday by Russia, which controls that facility, has been released. The release was announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has had experts in place since last month. “I welcome the release of Igor Murashov,” tweeted the agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi. “I received confirmation that he returned home safe and sound,” he added.

Murashov was stopped by a Russian patrol on his way from the plant to the city of Ernogodar, controlled by Moscow troops, according to Ukrainian operator Energoadom. The vehicle carrying the director of the plant was intercepted. He was reportedly removed from the car and “taken, blindfolded, to an unknown location”, according to information.

The next day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned what he called illegal detention. “This crime is a new act of state terrorism on the part of Russia and represents a serious violation of international law,” he criticized. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied since early March by Russian troops.