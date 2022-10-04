UN: Brazil will have “abrupt slowdown” and low GDP in 2022 and 2023 – 10/03/2022

The Brazilian economy runs the risk of suffering an abrupt brake, it grows less than the world average rate and, for 2023, it will experience an even more difficult situation. The alert comes from the UN Conference on Trade and Development which, this Monday, publishes its new global data for the planet’s economy.

“After a brief recovery in 2021, the Brazilian economy is now at risk of an abrupt slowdown, reaching 1.8% growth in 2022,” the report said.

“Regardless of the 2022 election results, there will likely be a negative fiscal boost in 2023, which, together with the lagged effects of monetary tightening, is expected to reduce GDP growth to just 0.6% in 2023,” he warned.

The UN in fact made an upward review of the growth of the Brazilian economy, compared to the data it had presented at the beginning of the year. The increase was 0.5 percentage point. Instead of a 1.3% growth, the outlook is now for a 1.8% expansion. But still, the performance is far below the 4.6% recorded in 2021.

The upward revision was insufficient to put Brazil back on the average for world growth, of around 2.5% for 2022. The Brazilian economy will also grow below the Latin American average, which will grow by 2.6%.

Among the world’s major economies, only South Africa, Japan and Germany will have lower rates of GDP expansion than Brazil, in addition to Russia, which is at war.

For 2023, Brazil’s growth rate of just 0.6% is much lower than the world average growth rate of 2.2%. Once again, the country is among the lanterns of world growth among the largest economies in the world. Only three European markets will have a weaker expansion than the Brazilian next year.

Low performance comes from structural problems and political instability

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary general of Unctad, said that part of the impact is related to the fact that Latin America has not recovered from the impact of covid-19. “The region was one of the regions that suffered the most from the pandemic. In terms of GDP, the impact was the most profound in the world and, in the recovery period, it did not reach the goals of other regions. And if we look at it, it is still shocking that the region represents 8% of the world population and has 30% of the dead”, he pointed out.

She hopes that, once the Brazilian election is over, the country will have the “political stability to think about what will bring sustainable growth for the future, taking into account the assets that the country has”.

Richard Kozul Wright, author of the report, also pointed out that the low performance is not new and that it reflects “structural problems and political instability”.

“Brazil is going through a decade of low growth, even before the pandemic,” he said. “One of the factors is a pattern of premature de-industrialization, the failure to increase the role of the industrial sector, in addition to the persistent pattern of low productive investment,” she said. This, he says, has led to a reliance on commodity exports.

Rates on Brazil show a continuation of poor performance over the past decade. Between 2009 and 2019, the expansion rate of the national economy was only 0.7%, far below the 3% average growth rate in the world in this period. Between 2000 and 2009, however, growth was 3.6%, above the world average.

Grynspan, however, warned that the world situation threatens to be even tougher. “We could be on the brink of a worldwide recession,” he said. According to Grynspan, the world situation has thrown more than 50 million Africans into poverty, while withdrawing US$ 360 billion of income from developing countries due to the increase in interest rates in rich countries.

Today, according to the UN, the poorest countries are financing the richest.

According to the entity, the world has failed to generate in terms of income around US$ 17 trillion since the outbreak of the pandemic.