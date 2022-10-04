understand what happened to Ivete Sangalo







Ivete Sangalo is hospitalized with an intestinal infection; understand Photo: Saúde em Dia

Ivete Sangalo left the Aliança Hospital, in Salvador, Bahia, on Saturday (1). She was hospitalized because of strong intestinal infection caused by seafood. On Friday (30), the artist disclosed her health status through a live on Instagram, made directly from the hospital.

The singer explained that she ate a scooter, a common seafood in Bahia, and began to feel sick soon after. She said she fainted and was rescued by her husband, Daniel Cady, who took her to the hospital. Later, Ivete reassured fans. “I’m fine, tomorrow I’m released, thank God, and everything is going wonderfully. I’m fine, don’t worry”, declared the singer.

Intestinal infection

Ivete said that she carried out a battery of tests, which confirmed the intestinal infection – caused by the ingestion of contaminated food. The singer presented a picture of strong intensity, but now recovers well. However, intestinal infections associated with diarrhea are the second leading cause of death of infectious origin worldwide, as pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the intestine is an important organ of immunity protection. Therefore, any infection deserves a lot of attention. “The intestine is one of the largest organs in our body and is responsible for 80% of immunity. In it, there is a large concentration of immune system cells, since this organ is one of the main entrance doors of the body, functioning as a barrier to the external environment”, explains cardiologist and sports doctor, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Portela.

To keep your gut healthy, it’s important to keep an eye out for some warning signs, which may also indicate decreased immunity. Are they:

Digestion difficulty;

Constipation;

Chronic diarrhea;

gases;

Stuffing;

Repetitive rhinitis and sinusitis;

Acne and oiliness;

Loss of hair;

Itch;

Redness on the skin.

How to prevent bowel problems

In order to avoid foodborne infections such as the one that affected Ivete, it is essential to ensure good food hygiene. In addition, other attitudes help prevent intestinal problems, as the specialist points out:

Increase consumption of fruits, vegetables and fiber;

Enhance hydration;

Reduce processed and caloric foods;

Practice physical activity;

Take care of sleep quality and stress management.

“If you notice any intestinal alterationthe first thing to do is to seek follow-up from a qualified health professional, so that an accurate diagnosis and appropriate multidisciplinary treatment can be made”, concludes the doctor.

