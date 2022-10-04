Understand why the stock market soared after the result of the 1st round of the elections

posted on 10/04/2022 03:55



(credit: Pixabay)

One day after the results of the first round of the elections, which confirmed the clash between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round, on October 30, the financial market operated in euphoric mood. The São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) soared and ended yesterday at a high of 116,134 points, up 5.54% from Friday’s trading session, the highest daily appreciation since April 6, 2020. Meanwhile, the dollar retreated and returned to trading below R$5.20.

According to analysts, investors reacted positively to the better-than-expected performance of Bolsonaro and candidates allied or sympathetic to the government in the disputes for seats in Congress and in state administrations, in the understanding that this movement reinforces the maintenance of a liberal bias in the conduct of the economy. and avoids swerves to the left, even if Lula is victorious in the second round.

The rise in the Bovespa Index (Ibovespa), which had not been above 116 thousand points since April 14, was widespread. Only two stocks fell, both in the education sector: Yduqs and Cogna, with devaluations of 1.59% and 0.34%, respectively. Sabesp’s shares led the rise, rising 16.94% to R$58, given the greater possibility that the company will be privatized. The candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), former minister of Bolsonaro, who ended the first round in the leadership, and will compete for the second with Fernando Haddad (PT), is in favor of privatization of the São Paulo sanitation company.

The shares in the Gol and Azul areas followed the biggest rises in B3, with increases of 12.54% and 11.35%. Petrobras’ common shares (with voting rights) and preferred shares (with priority in receiving dividends) rose 8.8% and 7.9%, respectively.

Exchange

Meanwhile, the dollar followed the global devaluation and closed with a drop of 4.09%, quoted at R$ 5.173 for sale. It was the biggest percentage decrease in closing since June 8, 2018, of 5.35%. With this result, the Brazilian currency is one of the few to appreciate against the dollar in the year. The US currency is down 7.49% over 2022.

The opinions of market analysts on who will win the presidential race in the second round are divided, but they estimate that the new composition of Congress, which will have the PL, Bolsonaro’s party with the largest benches, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, reduces the fears that, in the event of Lula’s victory, there will be an unorthodox turn in the administration of the economy.

And most experts do not rule out the chances that the current president – ​​who came in second in the polls on Sunday, with 43.3% of the votes against 48.2% for Lula – could turn the tables on October 30. José Marcio Camargo, chief economist at Genial Investimentos, highlighted that the market’s euphoria is the result of pricing that Bolsonaro’s victory “has become much more likely”, because Congress will have a liberal and pro-reform majority. “The president can reverse the score,” he gambled.

Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, pointed out that candidates now need to talk more with downtown voters. “This softens more radical discourses. And the market also interpreted that, as the center in Congress will remain relevant, the chance of populism decreases. In this sense, there is also the reading that Bolsonaro has a better chance of winning. because of that,” he said.

According to Julio Hegedus, chief economist at Mirae Asset, “the composition of the new Congress will require a lot of negotiation from the new president, especially if he is Lula.”

Thomas Mathews, senior economist at Capital Economics, said investors appeared to have welcomed the prospect of a Lula victory “so far”, but warned that dollar returns on the country’s bonds and stocks “will disappoint in the next two years”. years old”. According to him, to reverse the result of the first round, it would take a big shake up in the scenario. The market’s good mood, with a rise in the stock market and a fall in the dollar, reflects, in part, that “although Lula’s presidency has been largely disregarded by investors, the success of right-wing candidates in the states may mean that the PT will need to govern more towards the center than vice versa”.

The good mood of the stock market was not restricted to Brazil. International stock markets also closed in the blue yesterday. In New York, the Dow Jones index advanced 2.66% and the Nasdaq, 2.27%.