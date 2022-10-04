Universal cell phone charger will be mandatory in the EU; Apple will have to adjust to the norm in Europe | Technology

The European Parliament approved a reform this Tuesday (4) that makes universal charger for cell phones . With the change, the apple you will have to change the charger of your iPhones and other devices in European Union countries from September 2024.

At new rules will make USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the standard across the 27-country block.

The reform, which was passed by an overwhelming majority in parliament, was the first of its kind anywhere in the world. Because it has a large consumer market, adDecision in the EU can encourage change in other countries.

THE change will also apply to laptops from 2026giving manufacturers more time to adapt, although many already use USB-C.

Apple is expected to be the hardest hit of the big suppliers of electronic devices to European customers, although analysts say the impact could be positive if there is a stimulus from the company’s increased purchases.

O agreement also covers e-readers, headphones and other technologieswhich means it could also impact Samsung, Huawei and other device makers, analysts said.

When contacted by Reuters, Apple, Samsung and Huawei did not respond until the last update of the report.

Under the reform, cell phones and other devices sold after autumn 2024 will have to be single charger compatible, said Alex Agius Saliba, the EU lawmaker who led the reform in the EU Assembly.

Older chargers will not be banned, however, so customers can continue using older models.

Saliba told a news conference that banning old chargers would have a disproportionate impact on consumers and the environment, but noted that the change should lead to a phasing out of older products.

In total, 13 categories of electronic devices will have to adapt by autumn 2024.

Parliament extended the EU Executive Board’s original proposal, which covered only seven types of devices. Lawmakers also added laptops starting in 2026.

Apple has warned in the past that the proposal would undermine innovation and create a mountain of e-waste.

The change has been discussed for years and was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

The European Commission estimated that a single charger would save consumers around €250 million (US$247.3 million).

Half of chargers sold with cell phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, used by Apple, a 2019 Commission study showed.

Apple is working on an iPhone with a USB-C charging port that could debut next year, Bloomberg reported in May.