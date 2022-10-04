US, South Korea simulate aerial bombardment after North Korea launches missile over Japan – News

North Korea on Monday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan. In response, this Tuesday (4), the South Korean and US Air Forces carried out a simulation of precision bombing with F-15K planes, from Seoul, and F-16, from Washington.

The South Korean fighter jets “launched two direct-attack joint bombs against a virtual target in the Yellow Sea,” the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said.





After the detection of a missile launched by Pyongyang, Japan issued an evacuation alert in two northern regions for their inhabitants to take refuge in buildings or underground shelters.

The last time North Korea fired a missile at Japan was in 2017, amid rising tensions between Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump.









International reaction











The military activity of the Kim Jong-un government had repercussions around the world. This was North Korea’s fifth launch in the past 10 days, and tensions on the Korean peninsula are mounting.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol denounced the North Korean missile as a “provocation” that violated UN resolutions and called for a “firm response”.





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he condemned the launch of the ballistic missile and called the recent firing an “act of violence”. He also said that Japan strongly condemns the new North Korean test.

The US Indo-Pacific Command condemned the North Korean launch and reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea.

European Council President Charles Michel called the shooting an “unjustifiable aggression” and said the European Union “stands in solidarity with Japan and South Korea”.