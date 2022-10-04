value will INCREASE? Check the latest news about ANTICIPATION and CONSIGNED LOAN

O Brazil aid was created in 2021 to replace Bolsa Família and, since then, has been the main social program for direct and indirect income transfer from the country.

In October, thousands of voters wanted to know if Aid Brazil will be paid in advanceas happened in the month of August.

The amount is intended for families in a situation of economic vulnerability and includes pregnant women, children, nursing mothers, adolescents or young people up to 21 years of age.

O Ministry of Citizenship is the body responsible for managing and sending payment resources to beneficiaries.

In this article you will find:

Brazil Assistance Calendar

Bolsa Família Calendar 2022

Aid Brazil value

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

Amount of Gas Aid

Who is entitled to the Gas Allowance?

WHO CAN RECEIVE AID BRAZIL? HOW DO I KNOW IF I HAVE THE RIGHT TO AID BRAZIL?

Several families have doubts about how to get Aid Brazil, which already encompasses more than 20 million families. To be entitled to benefitit is necessary to fit the following requirements:

be in extreme poverty with a monthly per capita family income equal to or less than R$ 105.00 (one hundred and five reais).

with a monthly per capita family income equal to or less than R$ 105.00 (one hundred and five reais). be in poverty situation with a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

with a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210. Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

families in emancipation rule.

BOLSA FAMÍLIA 2022 CALENDAR; BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

In order not to miss the payment dates, simply consult the official calendarwhat uses as reference the Social Registration Number (NIS) of the beneficiaries.

You Brazil Aid payments take place in the last ten working days of the month.

In the table, you check the dates aid deposit until the month of december.

Check the dates, according to the Ministry of Citizenship:

Final NIS 1 – Receives October 18;

Final NIS 2 – Receives October 19;

Final NIS 3 – Receives October 20;

Final NIS 4 – Receives October 21;

Final NIS 5 – Receives October 24;

Final NIS 6 – Receives October 25;

Final NIS 7 – Receives October 26;

Final NIS 8 – Receives October 27;

Final NIS 9 – Receives October 28;

Final NIS 0 – Receive on October 31st.



Payments are made according to the last NIS number of the beneficiary. – Ministry of Citizenship/GOV.



ANTICIPATION OF BRAZIL AID?

A probable anticipation of Aid Brazil generated in the beneficiaries high expectations. However, apparentlywhat happened in August will not be repeated in October.

No intention to advance payments on the part of the Federal governmentwhich held deposits for the last ten business days.

READ TOO:

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: ANTICIPATION IN OCTOBER? See payment dates

WILL THE VALUE OF BRAZIL AID INCREASE?

even without the expected anticipationthere will be the possibility for families to receive, this month, a largest share of Aid Brazil.

The increase occurs because a value of BRL 110 can be added to the minimum installment of BRL 600 and result in BRL 710 aid this month.

The installment of R$ 110 is coming from Gas Allowancepayment that occurs every two months and will be paid in October.

In this way, families who have registered for both programs will be able to count on a share of higher value.

WHO CAN RECEIVE GAS AID?

CONSIGNATED LOAN FOR AID BRAZIL WAS RELEASED

Last week, it was regulated by the Federal government O Auxílio Brasil payroll loanwhich is scheduled to start in the first half of October.

the loan is aimed at people who already benefit from Auxílio Brasil.

According to ordinance published in “Official Diary of the Union“, the maximum value that can be requested concerns 40% of the minimum portion of BRL 400which will be paid again next year.

The beneficiary may have access to a maximum loan of BRL 2,569.34which corresponds to 24 installments in BRL 160.

READ TOO:

BRAZIL AUXILIA LOAN: payment of R$ 2,569 TODAY (03)? Check latest news

BANKS THAT ARE MAKING THE LOAN

Among the main banks that have already pre registration to join the initiative consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil, are at Federal Savings Bankresponsible for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, and the Bank of Brazil.

the banks Bradesco, Itau, Santander, Nubank and Inter do not intend to offer the credit line to its customers at this time.

On the other hand, banks harvest, PAN and Agibank they are evaluating the possibilitybut did not estimate a date to confirm whether they will offer the service.

WHEN WILL THE BOX RELEASE THE LOAN?

So far, the Cashier did not release information officials about the start of the offer of credit at the bank.

However, considering that bank loans have been released through the app box hashiring for beneficiaries of the Brazil aid It probably happens there too.

READ TOO:

AUXÍLIO BRASIL LOAN: find out which BANKS are providing the service

DO RURAL WORKERS RECEIVE BRAZIL AID?

The families with farmers are not only entitled to Auxílio Brasil, but can also receive a additional installment for investment in rural development.

This addition is BRL 200 and it comes from Rural Productive Inclusion Aid. This program aims to help around 660,000 Brazilian families with rural producers.