Video calls on WhatsApp can now have up to 32 people

It is possible to say that the pandemic left some “legacy”, if we can call it that. During this period, when people could not meet in person, a widely used method to see and keep in touch with friends and family was video calling. Even those who didn’t like to make that kind of call ended up adhering to the mechanism. And after that moment, a lot of news regarding video calling is emerging.

O Whatsapp recently started testing a link-sharing feature for calls with family and friends. This feature takes its inspiration from something that is already presented by some competitors of the messenger, such as Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, in order to facilitate the organization of these audio or video chats with several people. We could say that link sharing works as a kind of invitation, where you have all the information such as time and who will be on the call.

The announcement was made on the profile of Mark Zuckerberg, who also stressed that it will be possible to enter calls with just one touch, and a greater ease for organizing these calls.

According to him, this new feature brings the possibility of making video calls with up to 32 people simultaneously, in addition to these calls being all encrypted. From now on, people will be able to find an option to create a video link in a call tab. After that, you can share it with friends in chats and groups. The option to schedule calls is not yet available, and neither is the option to share the link outside the app in a smart way. The link can even be copied and sent outside the app, but it won’t have the same ease of access.

Despite being very popular here in Brazil, in other countries around the world, “zap” is not that powerful, which reminds us that it will only be possible to access these calls if the person has an account on the application.

This feature had already been announced before, more precisely in April of this year, but it is only being released for testing now. The possibility of making calls with a larger number of people was already something that users expected, because that way there is no need to migrate to another application to receive this type of call. This feature is part of a new package that WhatsApp plans to roll out to Communities. The intention of this package is to make life easier for the user of the application.