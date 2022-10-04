VIDEO: Chile announces creation of Deserto Florido National Park | World

Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on Sunday (2) the creation of the new Florido Desert National Park in the Atacama region. The aim of the project is to protect the area and boost tourism.
The blooming of flowers in the Atacama Desert, the driest and sunniest desert in the world, is a natural phenomenon that occurs every three to five years when the sand is covered in purple by nearly 200 species of flowers. The weather phenomenon occurs in some deserts when rainfall is unusually high.
“We know that the people of Atacama are very proud of this phenomenon, which is unique in the world,” Boric said at a press conference.
A decree on the project is expected to be ready in early 2023. If approved, the area will become Chile’s 44th national park.
“For us, creating the Deserto Florido National Park is a way of advancing on this path of sustainability. There are more than 200 species of flowers, and the exquisite fauna must also be protected,” said Boric. “We see that the Atacama region has enormous tourist potential.”
Chile’s Atacama Desert, overtaken by over 200 species of flowers, in September 2022 — Photo: AFP PHOTO / IMAGEN CHILE / SEBASTIAN OJEDA