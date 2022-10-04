VIDEO: Marcílio Dias scores a bizarre own goal in favor of Figueirense in the SC Copa

Marcílio Dias and Figueirense face each other on Monday night (3) for the Santa Catarina Cup and the first half of the match ended up being marked by one of the most bizarre moves of the competition.

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Natan Masiero made a long throw, the defender Everton then went to take the body to the ball that, until then without danger, go out.

However, the defender ended up missing the ‘timing‘, the ball hit his body and killed goalkeeper Rodolfo Castro who was running to the opposite side.

Watch the bizarre goal:

The move, somewhat strange, opened the scoring for Alvinegro in the heart of the Doutor Hercílio Luz stadium, in Itajaí. Before the break, Léo Artur still extended the penalty.

Figueirense wants the title

After the frustration in Série C of the Brazilian Championship, Figueirense needs the Copa Santa Catarina title to guarantee a spot in the millionaire Copa do Brasil in 2023.

Before the match against Marinheiro, Hurricane occupied only the fifth position in the table and would be outside the classification zone for the next phase.

