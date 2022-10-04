Video Shows Players Suspected of Rape and Victim in Hotel Corridor | Rio de Janeiro

TV Globo had access to images of the establishment, in the early hours of September 26 (look above).

According to the incident report, the victim would have known Lucas Delgado moments before, in a nightclub in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. The couple reportedly agreed to go to the hotel, where they had consensual sex.

But around 4 am, João Diogo and Eduardo Hatamoto would have entered the couple’s bedroom and forced the victim to have sex with them. With the woman’s refusal, the suspects would have assaulted and offended her.

The records show no aggressions. It is possible to see Lucas and the woman returning from the club and the moment when João and Eduardo arrive. João appears taking off his shorts in the hotel corridor, wearing only his underwear.

Police officers from the 4th DP (Praça da República) are investigating the case.

1 of 1 Botafogo-SP player João Diogo Jennings testifies in rape investigation — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 The player João Diogo Jennings, from Botafogo-SP, testifies in a rape investigation – Photo: Laura Rocha/g1

This Monday (3), João Diogo testified at the 4th Precinct (Praça da República), in downtown Rio. The athlete declined to speak to the press.

“Right now, he has nothing to declare. He’s innocent. He is here of his own free will to prove his innocence,” said lawyer Graciele Queiroz.

“He didn’t break into any room, room 818 was his room, he didn’t break into it, he was going into his room to sleep, after a party”, he amended.

Woman filed rape complaint against 3 soccer players

The woman detailed the complaint in an interview with RJ2.

After playing in Resende, in the interior of the state, on Sunday (25), the players of Botafogo de Ribeirão – team from the C series of the Brazilian Championship – came to Rio to celebrate the victory in a nightclub in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone. .

It was where the woman met one of them: the Argentine Alexis Lucas Delgado agreed to go to the hotel where he was staying, in Santo Cristo, Port Region. She said she agreed to have sex with the athlete, but complained about Lucas Delgado not using condoms.

“Consensed up to a part. To have sex with him, not like that, without a condom,” said the woman.

At around 4 am on Monday (26), she said, two other players entered the room and forced her to have sex with them. She refused and then other attacks would have started.

“The two of them came in. Then they started to want to touch me. Me saying no, I don’t want to. I don’t want to. That’s when he took a bite of my chest”.

Agents of the 4th DP accompanied the victim for care at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the Center, where she took contraceptive and HIV medication. After being medicated, she underwent forensic examinations at the Legal Medical Institute.

Hotel employees have already testified and the police requested security camera footage.

The g1 contacted the Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto club, which informed that it had already become aware of the complaint and punished the athletes.

“Botafogo informs that it has become aware of the complaint against athletes Lucas Delgado, João Diogo and Eduardo Hatamoto, who are accused of physical and verbal aggression against a woman in the Rio de Janeiro in the morning of the 26/09.

The three players left the concentration around 1 am on Monday, shortly after the delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro. The athletes’ departure, however, was not allowed, as the return flight to Ribeirão Preto was scheduled for early morning.

This afternoon, after a conversation between the parties, striker Lucas Delgado already had his contract terminated. Eduardo Hatamoto and João Diogo were also punished for disciplinary infractions. Botafogo also informs that it will await the conclusion of the investigations to decide what other attitudes will be taken on the two athletes.

Botafogo publicly reaffirms its rejection of any form of violence and harassment, especially against women, and will contribute to the investigation of the facts and responsibilities.”