Villain of ‘BBB 1’ suffers defeat at the polls with 237 votes for deputy in Rio

Remember her? Villain of the first edition of “Big Brother Brasil” (20 years have gone by!), Carioca Cris Mota suffered a defeat at the polls in this year’s elections.

Candidate for the Avante party for a seat as Federal Deputy for Rio de Janeiro, she only had 237 votes. “It wasn’t this time, but the fight continues”, posted the former BBB on social media.

A friend of André Gabbeh and Leka on the show, Cris starred in the first shack in the history of “BBB”, when she fought with participant Bruno Saladini over condensed milk. She was the great villain of the edition and eliminated with 70% of the votes in the fourth wall of the program.

Currently 47 years old, the former BBB is a businesswoman and artistic producer, and ran for the elections for the first time.

Villain of ‘BBB 1’ suffers defeat at the polls with only 237 votes for Deputy in Rio Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In an interview with EXTRA in 2020, Cris recalled being exonerated from the City Council at the time she joined the program. She said that with that money, and what I earned after the program with VIP attendance, she stayed for two years without a steady job. At the time, she also remembered the negative side of having participated in “BBB 1”:

“For you to get a job is very difficult. I managed to work, to return to my advertising area, only after almost four years that I left Big Brother. There is a lot of judgment”.

Cris Mota, from “BBB 1”, is a businesswoman in the food industry and artistic and event producer Photo: MARCELO THEOBALD / Agência O Globo