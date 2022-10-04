Vini advises people to expose themselves more

Chats about the game and the formation of the third roça (which takes place tomorrow) dominated the beginning of the night in “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV).
Debating who would be better to face, Bia suggested that Shay might be burned out here, which Petal disagreed with.
“In my view, I thought he looked really ugly out there,” said Bia.
“I think tomorrow you have to show your guts. The fangs. Like show what you came for. You came from the magazine, which is a really hard stop,” Vini said.
Strawberry Shortcake disagreed with the model.
“But I think she already does that, when she gets into position,” said the dancer.
“Yes, yes, keep,” Vini agreed.
In the sequence, Petal quoted Deolane, saying that he thinks that when they are attacked, they should attack back and not just defend themselves.
“If not, the person puts up with you and you just defend”, he declared.
“Go to the open fight”, confirmed Vini.
