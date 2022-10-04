Virgínia Fonseca explains herself after controversial statement about elections

Reproduction/Instagram – 04.15.2022 Virginia Fonseca

Virgínia Fonseca used social media to explain a controversial statement she made last Sunday (2nd) when talking about the elections. The influencer told each follower to vote “according to their reality”. The position was not well regarded by some people, such as Felipe Neto, who called Zé Felipe’s wife selfish.

“When I said vote according to your reality, your principles, your values, it’s the following: no one thinks the same. I think in one way, the neighbor in another… I can say: ‘I’m going to vote for candidate X because there’s people starving and he’s going to put an end to it’. It was a thought of mine,” she said on Instagram.

Then she said: “Now, imagine if I turned around and said, ‘Who is someone going to vote for? I’m going to vote for who he’s going to vote for’. Understand? Then I didn’t think my way, I didn’t follow my principles and values ​​and I agreed with so-and-so. That’s what I meant”.

Virginia also clarified that she asked her followers to vote, according to what they think: “You vote according to your opinion, your thinking. It’s not for you to vote because so-and-so is going to vote. That’s what I said. ‘I I’m against hunger, unemployment, so I’m going to vote for this candidate because he’s against it too.’

“What I meant is for you not to vote according to the other’s reality. ‘I’m going to vote for so-and-so’. But why are you going to vote for so-and-so? Just because the other is going to vote. Vote for him because of your reality, the its principles, values…[Porque] you think like him”, concluded the influencer.

