Vitão’s predictions for the 30th round of the Brasileirão

While the exciting playoffs of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores do not arrive, the drawn-out and predictable Brasileirão has one more round to bring Palmeiras closer to the mathematical seal of the title that has already been theirs (with merits and no emotion) for 18 and a half centuries. .

Predictions of the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz

Youth 0 x 1 Corinthians

Although with an alternative formation, Corinthians is able to defeat the worst team in the Brasileirão: Juventude has already fallen! Right after the match, around 11:30 pm this Tuesday, Ricardo Perrone and I arrived with the live from Corinthians at the UOL Esporte.

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Bragantino is not the biggest disappointment of the year because Atlético-MG is hors-concours, but at home, they should beat the threatened Dourado.

Ceará 2 x 1 Goiás

Vozão has not met since the departure of Dorival Júnior, a coach who had fixed the scorched earth left by the very weak Tiago Nunes. Either Ceará makes the home factor count against Goiás or the danger turns to despair.

Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Fluminense

Dragon will play in Serie B in 2023. And Fluminense, Rio champion under the command of Abel Braga, is already the champion of the “Press Trophy” and “Posse de Bola Cup” since he hired Fernando Diniz, the enemy of the return olympic

Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Fortaleza

While the Libertadores final doesn’t come, Hurricane needs to score the points that keep it in the classification zone for next year’s continental edition. But it won’t be theta: the stronghold of the great Vojvoda makes a big comeback.

Flamengo 2 x 1 Internacional

As we never sell false emotions here to pretend that there is a title dispute, we never treat Colorado, as we never treat Flu, as a title candidate. The favoritism, at home, belongs to Flamengo, even with the team much more concerned and focused on the knockout stages of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Santos 1 x 0 Atletico MG

The Peixe has a weak campaign, but not below the initial expectation and, therefore, it can make its cauldron worth against the Rooster. Despite the victory over Flu, it is not possible to minimize Atletico’s terrible campaign.

Palm trees 3 x 0 Coritiba

Congratulations, Palmeiras, champion with all the merits (I repeat, with all the merits) and none (zero!) emotion of the endless Brazilian Pontozzz corridozzz Championship. Come back, kill it!

Avail 1 x 1 Botafogo

Avaí plays one of its last cards to stay alive in the fight against sticking. The Fogão, which has already remained in the elite, can even dream of a (unlikely, it’s true) last wave of pre-Libertadores if it gets packed.

América-MG 1 x 0 Sao Paulo

If you don’t want the 2022 season to be thrown away, Tricolor needed to beat Coelho, in BH, and with that put itself in the dispute for the last spot in the pre-Libertadores. With the humiliation in the state final and the fiasco in the continental Serie B decision, not qualifying for the main continental would be the icing on the cake of failure.

