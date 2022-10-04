Vitor Pereira launches sixth base player in the professional Corinthians; remember

The coach Vítor Pereira launched last Saturday the sixth player from the different base in the professional team. The chosen one was striker Arthur Sousa, top scorer of the U-20 in 2022, who entered the final part of the victory over Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena. He joins the defender Robert Renan, winger Léo Mana, midfielder Guilherme Biro and forwards Giovane and Wesley.

The first youngster from the base released by VP in the top team was forward Giovane. Called up to the top team after the end of the Paulista Championship, he made his first match in a 3-1 victory against Botafogo, in Engenhão. On the occasion, by the way, he almost scored a beautiful goal, in a first-time kick, from outside the area.

After Giovane, VP decided to give a chance to an even younger athlete: forward Wesley. Playing almost always as a left winger, he was promoted to the top team and entered during the draw with Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, ten days after Giovane. Unlike his teammate, he is still under-17 age.

In the same game, another athlete had his first opportunity in the top team: defender Robert Renan. He started the team after excelling in training, taking advantage of a moment of uncertainty over Robson Bambu.

The fourth kid to take the field was Guilherme Biro, who started the team against Fluminense, in July, at Maracanã. Placed in the right midfielder, the left-hander was on the field during most of the 4-0 rout suffered by Timão.

The last one before Arthur Sousa to act was the right-back Léo Mana, holder of Timão in the 1-0 defeat to América-MG, about 20 days ago. The player was on the field for 45 minutes in the clash held at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

It is worth remembering that all youth from the base launched this year are still old enough to play, for example, the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior next year.

