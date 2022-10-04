Viviane Araújo shows her son with the two nannies in her penthouse

Viviane Araújo poses with her newborn and the nannies in her penthouse

The actress Viviane Araújo is experiencing the first days of new motherhood. She gave birth to her first child about 27 days ago on the 6th of September. Joaquim is the result of the artist’s marriage with Guilherme Militão.

Motherhood has always been a desire in Vivi’s life. The big news of the long-awaited wait came in February of this year, when she was 46 years old. To make that dream come true, Viviane Araújo opted for some procedures such as egg donation (which is the donation of eggs from a woman of compatible childbearing age) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The first days of Joaquim’s life have been a discovery for the first-time mother. This Monday (3), the actress joked that the only thing the baby wants to know is to breastfeed. “I just like it, don’t ask me to do anything. Don’t ask me to shower, to change my diaper. I don’t like! I just like it here and sleeping. But there are days when he also gets restless, then he doesn’t want to sleep, he’s fighting with sleep, “said the famous as if it were her baby.

The famous said that at night Joaquim was calm and spent the day calmer. “And so it goes. One day after the other we adjust, right, my son?”, vented the mother. Vivi has had a support network, especially in these first days with the more intense maternity routine.

The artist even made a point of praising the work of the company of professionals who have contributed to the care of Joaquim. Viviane Araújo posed smiling next to the two responsible for the company and the nurses who have been watching over her son in Joaquim’s little room in his luxurious penthouse. “I’m just in love, it has helped me a lot in taking care of my baby!”, began the famous.

Vivi also completed revealing that she felt very safe in leaving her heir under the care of the company’s nurses and thanked the directors for their serious and attentive work. For her son’s caregivers, Vivi said: “I can’t help but thank the nurses Andrea and Tainá, you are the angels in my little angel Joaquim’s life”.

