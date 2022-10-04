Web jokes with William Bonner’s wife: “Given the vote”

Natasha Dantas and William Bonner after voting (Photo: JC Pereira/ AgNews)

William Bonner voted with his wife, Natasha Dantas, in the first round of the 2022 elections. On Instagram, the physical therapist shared the voting receipt and showed details of the bag chosen to compose her look this Sunday (2). The piece is from the Waiwai Rio brand and costs around R$3,000.

In the photos, a detail caught the attention of Natasha’s followers: the red nails and the bag strap in the same color. Many interpreted it as a declaration of vote for Lula (PT), who will contest the second round with Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “You turned in your vote,” said one follower. “Congratulations for the courage to make your position clear,” said another.

In the caption of the post, Natasha did not mention names of candidates. “Exercising my right. I thank everyone who fought so that, today, I could go and vote smiling”, she wrote, who wore red lipstick and shared two other significant messages in Stories.

One of the publications says that “it is necessary to ‘disconnect’ the things that are ‘things'”. Another, shared by Grazi Massafera, who declared her vote for Lula, talks about “not giving up”. “I know the boat is flat and I know you know it too. But I wanted to ask you not to stop rowing (…)”.

Ahead of Globo’s coverage of the elections, William Bonner did not speak publicly. The journalist spent more than 7 hours live with Renata Lo Prete and was highly praised for his work this Sunday (2).

Fátima Bernardes, Bonner’s ex-wife, revealed her vote for the first time in history. In a video published on Saturday (1), the journalist justified her bet on Lula in the first round.