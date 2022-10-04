What happened to the asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft?

Upon being dramatically hit squarely by the Dart shiplast Monday (26), the asteroid dimorphs ejected a large cloud of dust and particles.

Images recorded by telescopes on Earth show that this caused it to develop a kind of tail, or trail, acquiring the appearance of a comet.

The tail is about 8600 km long, according to data from the SARA Observatory in Chile. Some observations show that it is triple.

But that’s not to say that the space rock “became” a comet – artificially created by human action, the trail must dissipate over time.

Nor is it proof that the asteroid’s trajectory has been successfully altered.

Last week, all our eyes were on space, to witness the moment when NASA’s Dart mission (Double Asteroid Redirect Mission), collided with the asteroid Dimorphos.

The impact was recorded by a camera on board the spacecraft, by an Italian satellite, by several observatories on Earth and, of course, by the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble.

The images initially indicate that the shock may have been much greater than expected. But it will be necessary to monitor the behavior of the asteroid – including its tail – over the coming weeks and months to see if it has had the expected effect.

Defense of the planet

NASA’s historic Dart mission is our first test of planetary defense, to see if we could, with this technique, deflect a possible space rock that was heading dangerously towards Earth in the future. The objective was not to destroy the asteroid, but to push it, as in a game of cosmic billiards, by altering its orbit.

The surface of Dimorphos, a 170-meter-wide oval, is covered in boulders – similar to that of Bennu and Ryugu, two other asteroids visited by spacecraft in recent years. Scientists suspect it to be a “pile of rubble”, with rocks loosely attached.

The Dart impact is estimated to have left a crater up to 20 meters wide on its surface — debris from the spacecraft may still be there. The LICIACube satellite, which separated from the spacecraft days before the collision, is due to approach to record the effects and send us images.

The collision happened precisely at 20:14, at a speed of more than 22,000 km/h and more than 11 million kilometers away from Earth, with a margin of error of only 17 meters in relation to the calculated center of the target. A success. Even with such precision, there is no guarantee that the asteroid’s orbit has changed.