what it is, causes, treatments and prevention

Among the cancers that can affect the head and neck, a term that doctors use to refer to tumors that can appear in the regions of the mouth, nose, sinuses, pharynx (throat), among others, cancer of the larynx —the organ of speech—is considered one of the most common.

This type of tumor can manifest in both men and women, however it is more frequent in the male group over 40 years of age, as well as in the Afro-descendant population when compared to the white population.

The disease accounts for about 25% of all cancers that appear in the region, and represents 2% of all malignancies. The data are from Inca (National Cancer Institute).

Smoking and alcoholism are considered the main risk factors for this disease, which has, among its first symptoms, voice modification, a situation that most patients ignore. This is the reason why many cases are only diagnosed in the later stages of the disease. Despite this, doctors guarantee: when the diagnosis is made at the initial stage of the tumor, the chance of cure is high.

Understand what is laryngeal cancer

The disease results from the disordered multiplication and growth of cells. When this happens in the larynx, the disease is defined as laryngeal cancer. The larynx is also known as the organ of voice, and it is divided into three areas: supraglottis, glottis and subglottis.

According to the Inca, about 2/3 of the tumors appear in the vocal cords that are in the glottis, and 1/3 of them will affect the upper part of the vocal cords (supraglottic larynx).

Although there are several (histological) subtypes of laryngeal cancer, the most common is squamous cell carcinoma (which can also be called squamous cell carcinoma) — accounting for more than 90% of cases. This denomination is due to the fact that the lesions affect the epithelial tissues (mucosa) that cover the region.

According to oncologist Cristina Herrera, professor of the medical course at PUC-PR, there is an explanation for this: “This type of cancer is more seen in chronic inflammatory processes caused by constant aggressions that result in cellular changes. over time, they turn into cancerous lesions”.

Why does it happen?

The habit of smoking is considered the main cause of this type of tumor because, in 70% to 95% of cases, it is associated with its appearance — even among people who are ex-smokers.

The following conditions are also considered risk factors:

Excessive consumption of alcohol

Advanced age

Diet low in vegetables

HPV infection

Exposure to toxic agents, including professional (asbestos, paints, substances used in industry and agriculture, in addition to gases from petroleum derivatives, among others)

radiation exposure

Family history

genetic factors

Who needs to pay more attention?

Laryngeal cancer can affect both men and women, but it is present, in greater proportion, in the male group and in the Afro-descendant population, especially after the age of 40.

Learn how to recognize symptoms

As this type of tumor appears in the region of the vocal cords, changes in the voice, such as hoarseness, are considered the first possible manifestations of this cancer. But other symptoms may be present.

Check out:

Pain or difficulty swallowing

Difficulty breathing (more severe cases)

Ear or throat pain

persistent cough

Nodules in the neck

Weight loss for no apparent reason (in the later stages of the disease)

Difficulty swallowing food and drinks

Aspiration of food or food particles into the trachea (area below the larynx) and lungs

When is the time to seek medical help?

As voice alteration is the main manifestation of laryngeal cancer —a symptom common to other diseases—, Hilton Marcos Alves Ricz, professor at the Department of Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at FMRP-USP, suggests that you seek care doctor when this symptom does not go away in 2 or 3 weeks in a row, period of re-establishment of a viral infection, for example.

“This duration of discomfort is a warning sign that the problem deserves to be investigated, especially when other important factors are added to it, such as being a man, a smoker and being over 40 years old”, adds Ricz.

The specialist trained to assess the condition is the otolaryngologist or head and neck surgeon, but the general practitioner (or general practitioner) may also examine it. The role of the oncologist will usually take place in a second moment, when there is a suspicion of cancer.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, take your personal and family health history, and will also perform a physical examination to identify any lumps in the neck region.

The professional will also observe the larynx through an exam called laryngoscopy, which is done with a device that has a camera that allows you to view the region from the inside and also check the mobility of the vocal cords.

The practice also allows performing a biopsy, that is, the removal of a tissue sample for examination (histopathological). With the result in hand, the doctor can close the diagnosis.

Understand what staging exams are

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, a new stage of evaluations begins that will help the doctor to know the extent of the disease. Specialists refer to these as staging exams.

Clinical oncologist Rafael Caires Alvino de Lima, from HC-UFPE, explains that these tests allow scanning the body.

“This is a general mapping of the patient to identify the size of the lesion, the presence of lymph nodes [gânglios linfáticos] and metastases to distant organs. In the case of laryngeal cancer, the most commonly affected distant organ is the lung”, he says.

The imaging tests requested for this purpose are: tomography (head, neck and chest), MRI (head and neck) and PET/CT.

Find out how the treatment is done

The therapeutic goal, in the early stages, is to remove the cancer and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the body.

The strategies that physicians have at their disposal are based on the following pillars: surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and, more recently, immunotherapy. See the possible indications for treatment, depending on the severity/stage of the disease:

Early stage tumor: surgery/radiotherapy is indicated for its removal.

Non-initial injury: chemotherapy/radiotherapy or laryngectomy—surgery to remove part or all of the organ (the idea is to preserve it as much as possible).

Large lesion that has spread to lymph nodes in the neck or other parts of the body: chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy may be indicated for voice preservation. When this is not an option, the region is removed completely. Considered an aggressive and highly complex intervention, this practice leads to loss of voice and the need for a tracheostomy (opening in the trachea, region below the larynx) to facilitate breathing.

More advanced tumors: chemotherapy and immunotherapy are the systemic treatments indicated. Depending on the severity of the condition, palliative treatment can also be considered, avoiding more aggressive treatments to guarantee the patient a better quality of life.

Support therapies

The treatment of laryngeal cancer requires the work of a multidisciplinary team, which includes, in addition to specialists in otolaryngology and head and neck surgeons, oncologists, nutritionists, speech therapists and even dentists.

In the postoperative period, it is very important to promote the patient’s rehabilitation to improve speech, swallowing and chewing, in addition to offering guidance on how to eat to ensure the consumption of necessary nutrients.

Even for those who had the total removal of the larynx, voice rehabilitation is possible through prostheses. Throughout Brazil, there are already several groups of laryngectomees who organize choirs, such as Grupo Sua Voz, from the AC Camargo Center, in São Paulo.

What to expect from treatment?

The result will depend on several variants such as the characteristics of the disease and its levels of invasion, age of the patient, general health conditions and its monitoring, which must be constant. The reason for this is that laryngeal cancer tends to reappear some time after treatment with a curative intent.

Despite this, experts say that patients diagnosed in the early stages of the disease have a 75% to 95% chance of cure, which means a good prognosis compared to other types of cancer.

Overall, 65 people out of 100 will survive 5 years or more after diagnosis. About 50 out of every 100 of them will live for 10 years or more.

What are the possible complications?

This type of cancer can result in the following conditions:

Loss of voice and ability to speak

airway obstruction

Difficulty swallowing

Changes in the appearance of the neck and face

Neck skin tightening

Advancement of the disease to other regions of the body (metastasis)

Can it be prevented?

It is not always possible to prevent the appearance of a tumor, but you can reduce the chances of having cancer of the larynx by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as avoiding tobacco and alcohol, in addition to having a varied and nutrient-rich diet, exercise regularly and reduce stress.

Consider putting the following measures in place:

Avoid smoking

Limit or avoid alcohol consumption

Escape from passive smoking

Use your voice in a moderate way, avoiding speaking loudly and without pauses

Get vaccinated against HPV infections

Use PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if you work in professions that expose you to toxic agents.

Sources: Ana Cristina Herrera, a surgeon-oncologist, with a master’s and doctorate in pathology; she is a member of the clinical staff of the Pro Onco Clinic, of the Oncoclínicas group and is a professor of the medical course at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná), Londrina campus; Hilton Marcos Alves Riczprofessor at the Department of Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at FMRP-USP (School of Medicine at Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo); Rafael Caires Alvino de Limaa clinical oncologist trained by ICESP (São Paulo State Cancer Institute), works at the HC-UFPE (Clinical Hospital of the Federal University of Pernambuco), which is part of the Ebserh (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services) network. Medical review: Rafael Caires Alvino de Lima.

References: Inca (National Cancer Institute); Koroulakis A, Agarwal M. Laryngeal Cancer. [Atualizado em 2022 Mar 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK526076/.