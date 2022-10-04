What to expect from the dividends of PETR4, BBAS3 and state-owned companies in view of the results of the 1st round?

Investors focused on dividend strategies have been wondering how the tightest result in the vote for the Presidency of the Republic – in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went into the second round with a difference of just over 5 points. percentages – and some surprises in important states will affect the earnings of state-owned companies.

In the evaluation of market agents interviewed by the InfoMoneyfederal public companies listed on B3, such as Petrobras and Banco do Brasil, should not suffer strong government interference in 2023 – but this does not necessarily translate into a guarantee of dividends as robust as those registered this year in the coming years.

The reason is that with a Congress more aligned to the right and a smaller distance than imagined between the main candidates in the first round, the new government will tend to move towards the center, moving away from the extremes of the political and economic spectrum.

In the case of state-owned companies – such as Sabesp, in São Paulo, in addition to Cemig and Copasa, in Minas Gerais – the growth of candidates aligned to the right encouraged the markets. Candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) went to the second round in the São Paulo election, running against Fernando Haddad (PT), while Romeu Zema (Novo) won the race for the Minas Gerais government in the first round.

The result led financial agents to envision the possibility of privatization ahead. But from the point of view of the distribution of dividends, an outcome in this sense could end up favoring new investments and company growth, to the detriment of the level of remuneration to shareholders, according to analysts consulted by the InfoMoney.

If you are an investor focused on dividend strategies, check out what to expect from each state-owned company going forward:

Petrobras (PETR4)

Analysts have slightly different visions for the future of Petrobras’ earnings. While some point to greater chances of reduction in an eventual Lula government, others believe that the changes may not be so great.

For Flavio Conde, an analyst at Levante Investimentos, even if he leaned towards the center, the PT candidate “has already made clear his desire to reduce dividends so as not to enrich foreign investors”. “Lula has also talked about making the price of gasoline and fuels Brazilian, leaving the parity with the international market. Former president Dilma Rousseff has already done this, and Petrobras has had meager profits,” he points out.

Sidney Lima, an analyst at Top Gain, also takes a cautious view. For him, the tendency in an eventual Bolsonaro government would be for there to be no changes in Petrobras’ dividends, remaining among the best payers. However, with changes in the policy of price parity in a Lula government, the situation would be different, considering that the earnings are directly related to cash generation and the company’s profitability. For 2023, the analyst estimates a dividend yield up to 30%. This year, until September, the dividend return of the oil company has already exceeded 60%.

Other analysts have a more constructive view of Petrobras’ dividends, supported by a more right-wing Congress and the center posture that should prevail in the next federal government. This is the case of Ilan Arbetman, from Ativa Investimentos, who foresees a payout (share of profit destined for dividends) of 80% in 2023, with a possible distribution of BRL 118.3 billion throughout the year. O dividend yield would reach 28.5%. Arbetman also cites the company’s complex legal framework and mechanisms such as the State-Owned Companies Act, which would prevent sudden changes.

For him, three pillars must remain solid to ensure a good return with dividends for shareholders in the coming years. First, keeping fuel prices in line with international parity. Then, the focus of investments in the pre-salt layer. And finally, the company’s financial diligence, seen in recent years, with good capital allocation and divestments.

The analyst cites that the cost of pre-salt extraction is currently US$ 5 a barrel for the company. Also considering freight, royalties and other expenses, the total cost reaches US$ 40. “Even with a recent drop in Brent oil, from US$ 110 to US$ 90 a barrel, I believe that Petrobras is still in a scenario that allows strong cash generation “, highlights.

Vicente Guimarães, CEO of VG Research, and Luan Alves, head of equity at VG Research, believe that Petrobras should maintain double-digit earnings with both Lula and Bolsonaro elected. The view is that there is less space for PT members to promote “heterodox policies”, favoring the current dividend policy.

Alves highlights that the main risk lies in Petrobras’ investment policy. The trend would be a reduction in dividends if there is a bet on refineries in 2023. Conde, from Levante, and Arbetman, from Ativa, also see this possibility as a negative point, since these investments have proved inefficient in past administrations. Arbetman points out that the refineries account for just 15% of the company’s Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), while the pre-salt yields more than 70%.

Even so, VG projects 14% of dividend yield for Petrobras in 2023 and 13% for 2024.

In what remains of 2022, however, there are still chances of extraordinary dividends from Petrobras, related to the company’s profit in the third quarter. The vision is of Flávio Conde, from Levante, who believes that the company has a profit of R$ 30 billion and distributes 100% of it in dividends. “At least R$ 7.5 billion must go to the government’s cashier, to help finance Auxílio Brasil”, he highlights.

According to the analyst, investors are aware of this scenario and should maintain their position in the company until they receive this dividend. “As of January 1, this could change,” he says.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

In the assessment of Luan Alves, from VG Research, Banco do Brasil presents a limited risk of interference in relation to other state-owned companies, even in a Lula government, due to the bank’s committees, responsible for most decisions in the institution.

According to the analyst, even in Dilma Rousseff’s government, considered one of the most interventionist, the interference was smaller due to the organizational structure of the institution. The analyst projects that the state-owned bank should deliver an 11% dividend return in 2023.

“In addition, there have been relevant institutional advances in recent years in state-owned companies, which are unlikely to be reversed, given the profile of parliamentarians elected in 2022, mostly linked to the center and the right”, highlights Alves. He points out that the risks inherent to the government could be the increase in default in retail and in the agribusiness segment, in which the bank has a strong presence.

Sabesp (SBSP3), Cemig (CMIG4) and Copasa (CSMG3)

The news that Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) won the largest number of votes in the contest for governor of São Paulo encouraged investors at Sabesp (SBSP3), the state’s sanitation company. The expectation is that an eventual victory of Freitas in the second round will facilitate the paths for the privatization of the company, whose shares appreciated more than 16% this Monday (3).

“I don’t think it’s easy to privatize Sabesp, but I think the path would be more aligned, given what Tarcísio did in the Bolsonaro government as Minister of Infrastructure,” said Marcos Peixoto, from XP Asset, during a special edition of InfoMorninga program produced by InfoMoney.

In the view of most analysts, an eventual privatization of Sabesp could take place in a format similar to the one adopted at Eletrobras, with the dilution of the government’s participation in the company. Although this is good news for investors interested in profiting from the appreciation of the shares, little should change for those seeking dividends, highlights Conde, from Levante.

The reason is that if privatized, a good part of the resources that would enter Sabesp’s cash would be destined for investment or for the payment of expensive debts, given that the company has high leverage.

Levante projects that Sabesp should have a payout 27.94% in 2023. Considering a possible net income of BRL 3 billion, this would result in earnings of BRL 0.83 per share in the next year.

For VG Research, the projection for Sabesp is similar. According to Alves and Guimarães, the dividend yield expected is 2.5% for 2023. In their view, companies in the sector are going through a moment of strong investment, due to the edition of Marco do Saneamento.

The tendency is for them to accelerate the focus on growth until 2030, instead of a high distribution policy for the shareholder. “Sabesp could, if privatized, be worth more than what is currently quoted on the stock exchange, but the low dividends should remain”, he highlights.

For Cemig and Copasa from Minas Gerais, VG Research’s vision is less focused on privatization, considering that the legislation of Minas Gerais is more rigid – according to Alves and Guimarães, to privatize a public company it would need to have a majority within the Legislative Assembly, something that in Zema’s first administration it did not exist. The dividend projected by the analysis house for both companies is 6% in 2023.

Conde, from Levante, reinforces that nothing should change in the earnings of Cemig and Copasa next year, as they are focused on investments. However, he points out that it is possible that the re-elected governor Zema this time will be able to obtain a majority in the state’s Legislative Assembly, which has gained representation from the center and right. “This increases the chance of privatization of the two companies, but it does not mean that it will necessarily happen”, he adds.

The analyst projects dividends of BRL 0.91 per share for Cemig in 2023, considering a net income of BRL 4 billion and a payout of 50%. For Copasa, the expectation is R$ 0.83 per share, with 45% of payout and net income of R$700 million in 2023.