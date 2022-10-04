what we already know about Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and more

Google’s annual gadget event, Made By Google, will come with a big news next Thursday (6): the company will finally get its foot in the smartwatch business with the Pixel Watch.

The latest rumor, according to the 9to5Googleis that the product appears in a German Amazon listing, and that it will go on sale shortly after the event.

The market is keeping an eye on it and, in recent weeks, several speculations, analyzes and alleged leaks have advanced what may come. tilt will cover Made By Google in real time from 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

Additionally, @OnLeaks insider on the Slashleaks website released images of the dials and bracelet collection available for the accessory. In total, there would be five options in silicone (black, grey, white, green and silver), three in fabric (orange, green and black) and two in leather (black and green).

Pixel Watch band options Image: Playback/@oneleaks/@slashleaks

Settings and features

Pixel Watch, Google’s first smartwatch Image: Playback/@oneleaks/@slashleaks

The images also suggest that the device will have 5ATM water resistance, Corning Gorilla type glass on the screen and, as you would expect, Fast Pair support for Pixel Buds (fast connection with Google headphones). And, of course, it will have other features typical of the category, such as a step counter, electrocardiogram readings (ECG) and emergency call.

One of the dials revealed in this leak is the “Ten Oh Nine”, with an “analog” clock and the wearer’s heart rate. Another dial features artistic landscape designs and a third option displays weather information in words.

Pixel Watch dials, according to leaked image Image: Playback/@onleaks/@slashleaks

The “Ten Oh Nine” was a feature of the Pebble smartwatch, a company bought by Fitbit in 2016 – and which, in turn, ended up being acquired by Google three years later. So it’s actually possible that some of your “DNA” is present in the Pixel Watch.

And speaking of Fitbit, another already deleted listing on German Amazon claimed that the Pixel Watch will come with six months of fitbit Premium for free. A photo of the product next to the app suggests that data sync will be automatic.

The estimate is that the watch should be launched in the US for US$ 349 (R$ 1,827, approximately).

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The latest rumors about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, according to PCMag, suggest that the smartphones won’t get more expensive than their predecessor. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 will cost $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro will cost $899.

According to leaks, the changes will be more external than internal, and few changes. Up to 12 GB of RAM, 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz frequency, 50 MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge are some of the speculated configurations.

It is believed that the device will have versions in 128 GB and 256 GB, and, in some countries (not necessarily Brazil), 512 GB of internal storage. On the back of the smartphone, the metal “band” will be kept as in the previous version. The difference is that the cameras will have a new cutout: pill and a point.

Another interesting rumor was released by Roland Quandt from WinFuture: it is possible that, in some countries, the Pixel Watch will come as a gift with the new Pixel 7 Pro cell phone.

Image: Playback/@oneleaks/@smashleaks

Pixel Buds

A few months ago, at Google I/O 2022, the company launched the Pixel Buds Pro, the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones with spatial audio. Now, there is expectation of a new pair of headphones, also with noise cancellation, spatial audio and battery with greater capacity. Little is known about the product, but it is speculated that the conference will present the look of the device.

Pixel Tablets

The list of major releases also comes to tablets. It is believed that, in Made By Google, the device can finally be shown. Currently, there are few rumors about the product: the international website PCmag suggests that the tablet will have a docking feature that turns it into a kind of Nest Hub (virtual assistant solution).

The product should hit the international market next year, with a first-generation Google Tensor processor, a 10.95-inch screen, 128GB and 256GB internal storage and support for Wi-Fi 6 networks. back and holder for using a pen. Sensors, such as GPS, barometer and accelerometer, should not be available on the device, according to Kuba Wojciechowski.

You will be able to check the news of Made by Google 2022 in real time here at tilt, with comments from the team, starting at 11 am (Brasília time) this Thursday (6).

*With information from Tom’s Guide, PC Magazine, ShowMeTech and Engadget