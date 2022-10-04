WhatsApp starts releasing screenshot blockers in the app

O WhatsApp screenshot lock, announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in August, began rolling out to testers of the messenger on Android. As reported by the WABetaInfo This Monday (3), the feature arrives as an initiative to increase privacy in conversations through the platform.

Already available to some members of the Google Play Beta program, the screenshot blocker prevents the user from taking screenshots of photos and videos shared on the popular messenger. However, the tool is only valid for single-view images, that is, those that disappear after being opened.

If you try to take a screenshot under these conditions, the user will get a darkened image as a result of the procedure. The function is able to even block attempts using third-party extensions to circumvent the application’s security regulations, according to the publication.

With the function activated, the recipient is unable to take screenshots of received images.Source: WABetaInfo/Reproduction

Also according to the website, WhatsApp screenshot blocker can be disabled if user wants. Another detail is that the feature does not prevent the conversations screenshotseven with the presence of messages that disappear in chats, and does not prevent the recipient from registering photos of the content using another cell phone or digital camera.

When does it arrive for everyone?

The screenshot blocker is currently only available in WhatsApp beta for Android in version 2.22.22.3 of the app. Users enrolled in the trial program must update the app to the latest edition and check the availability of the tool on their mobile.

The release date for the screenshot lock to the general public has not been revealed by Meta, although that shouldn’t be long in coming. Before the arrival of the stable version of Android, the feature should also be rolled out to messenger testers on iOS and other platforms.

This novelty was revealed by Zuckerberg along with other privacy tools for WhatsApp, such as the possibility to hide the “online” in the status of the service and the ability to view a list of previous participants of the groups.