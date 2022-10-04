When do you start paying the Auxílio Brasil loan? Find out how to apply and when to receive

The beneficiaries of Brazil aid look forward to the release of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loanwhich should be authorized this month of October.

see the Latest news over the Aid Brazil loan.

Loan Aid Brazil

Loan Aid Brazil released

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

Loan

Brazil aid

LOAN CONSIGNED AID BRAZIL

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan must be authorized in October.

Even though it was approved more than a month ago and already with the official regulation, the release it will only happen when the accredited banks offer the credit.

AUXÍLIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN: HOW DOES IT WORK?



The Auxílio Brasil loan works as follows:

The total amount that can be acquired will be the one in which the installments commit up to 40% of the benefit value in the month.

But instead of being However, the R$400 will be considered and not the current minimum value of the program of R$600, which is only valid until December.

Thus, the amount of the installment will be a maximum of R$ 160.

It is also established that the maximum number of installments will be 24 and the interest rate cannot exceed 3.5% per month.

Rules for financial institutions:



It is mandatory, on the part of the financial institution, to mention the interest rate applied and the effective cost of the loan at the time of contracting.

It is not allowed to charge the Credit Opening Fee (TAC) and other administrative fees and also the establishment of a grace period for the beginning of the payment of installments.

It is also a function of the contractor to inform the interest rate applied and the effective cost of the loan at the time of contracting.

It is not allowed to charge the Credit Opening Fee (TAC) and other administrative fees and also the establishment of a grace period for the beginning of the payment of installments.

RISKS OF THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

It is essential that citizens are informed about the risks of Aid Brazil loan.

As it is a payroll loan that reduces the value of the benefit itself, many families that are already in vulnerability of income can be indebted and lack of money for essential expenses.

The biggest recommendation is that, when the loan is released, the beneficiaries request the modality only in case of extreme need.

2022 BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

Check out the Updated Aid Brazil calendar with increase of BRL 200 and find out when you receive it this October.

The October Aid Brazil was brought forward.

NIS ending 1: October 11

NIS ending 2: October 13

NIS ending 3: October 14

NIS ending 4: October 17

NIS ending 5: October 18

NIS ending 6: October 19

NIS ending 7: October 20

NIS ending 8: October 21

NIS ending 9: October 24

NIS ending 0: October 25



Auxílio Brasil payment schedule – reproduction



For more news about Aid Brazil loan, Click here.