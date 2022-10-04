Where to watch the Brasileirão game

Juventude and Corinthians face each other tonight (4), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The two clubs are in completely different situations. While Corinthians tries to keep itself packed to continue in the G4 and confidently reach the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, Juventude continues to embitter the lantern, has remote chances of staying in Serie A in 2023 and will play its first game after the resignation of coach Umberto Louzer, confirmed yesterday (3).

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. O UOL Score will track everything in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Possible lineups

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes, Thalisson and Capixaba; Elton, Jadson and Gabriel Tota; Rafinha, Pitta and Guilherme Parede. Technician: Lucas Zanella (interim)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Ramiro (Roni) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Yuri Alberto and Mateus Vital (Róger Guedes). Technician: Victor Pereira

embezzlement

YOUTH: Pegorari (suspended); Anderson Leite, Bruno Nazário, Edinho, Marlon, Rafael Forster, Renato Chaves and Ricardo Bueno (medical department).

CORINTHIANS: Fausto Vera (suspended); Maycon, Rafael Ramos and Júnior Moraes (transition); Paulinho (out of season).

Arbitration

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)