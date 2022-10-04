Why Health needs Lula to be elected

Rosana Onocko-Campos in an interview with Gabriel Brito

Brazil will face, in the next 26 days, one of the most decisive periods in its history. The extreme right is strengthened in the National Congress and Jair Bolsonaro, although with a disadvantage of more than 5 million votes, is not defeated. Other Healtha partner vehicle of the Frente pela Vida, reinforces its position: the only way to avoid a disaster is to elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president.

Bolsonaro, who now claims to be responsible for the arrival of vaccines in Brazil, has actively worked to delay their purchase. He was against social isolation, the use of masks and emergency aid – although today he uses politics to promote himself electorally. He accelerated the dismantling of the SUS, with budget cuts. In the last month alone, he took money from Farmácia Popular, Saúde Indígena, DataSUS and cancer control. He is making Brazilian science unfeasible.

Brazil counts the days to live less brutal times. Lula should be elected on October 30th. But from 2023 onwards, he will have a monumental challenge ahead: in addition to the persistence of Bolsonarism in politics, he will have to face all the dismantling imposed on Brazil by policies made in a suspicious partnership between neoliberalism and neofascism. But it is necessary to reflect, from now on, what changes the SUS needs.

The first obstacle is the financial one, points out Rosana Onocko-Campos, president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health, in an interview with Other Health. She places increased investment in the sector as an unavoidable need in the face of Bolsonaro’s legacy of death and destruction. “It is necessary to raise investment in health to 6% of GDP over the next four or five years. This is important, it is necessary”, she stresses. “We were able to place the expansion of SUS financing on the political agenda at a time when there is a consensus among many sectors that the spending ceiling should be revoked and some tax exemptions ended”.

Expanding the SUS, an issue recognized even by liberal candidates and analysts, is the urgent response that the State must give. A civil society willing to fight for practical improvements will be a fundamental ally, even to fend off coup and privatist winds. But political skill to find the possible gaps for the urgent reorganization of the country will be needed in doses higher than those applied in Lula’s first two terms. And understanding the field of health as a road to pave the way for a more dignified and breathable country will be essential.

Finally, Lula will also have the task of understanding health as part of a truly developmental project, generating employment and income, the cornerstone of any discourse by any political group. “We are going to work hard along the lines of the industrial complex, innovation linked to the issue of national sovereignty and autonomy for Brazil, which has a good industrial park and would be able to expand and resume production of a series of strategic inputs, in addition to others that may come to be developed. But this also needs to be thought of in a way that is aligned with the issue of sovereignty”, says Rosana.

It is also necessary to think about the future, to establish bases so that possible new managements are not able to dismantle the SUS in the way it has been done in the last six years: “We need to have a stable technical team. If there is any learning, it is that we must protect and shield this ministry in future governments, as Bolsonaro managed to paralyze and deconstruct the Ministry of Health without enacting a single law. Anvisa’s situation showed this very clearly, but, due to the stability and protection of its employees, it can make decisions that are more independent of the government’s will”.

Lula and his government team, which starts with a medical vice president, need to interpret this field as highly strategic, both to save lives, after a government that turned death into a high-intensity political experiment, and to satisfy basic material needs of the population. And the role of the SUS in the pandemic offers an effective card in this regard.

Read the full interview with Rosana Onocko Campos.

What are the main public health policy challenges that Brazil will face from 2023 onwards? What are the most urgent initiatives that the SUS needs?

The main challenges are to strengthen the SUS. The most urgent of all, of course, is to equate the financial issue in order to actually increase the federal resources of the SUS. I have also insisted on some retakes and course corrections that I consider urgent and extraordinary. It is important that we can make some extraordinary efforts to deal with the queues and the worsening of some chronic diseases, things that happened during the pandemic. And we must also recover, restore and organize the system in a superior way to what already existed.

We face issues that are chronic problems of the SUS, but in this government they have worsened. We need to resume, for example, the National Immunization Plan. Another fundamental issue is to rapidly increase the coverage and resolution of our primary care and its articulation in care networks for different types of disease. Another challenge, without a doubt, is to reverse the setbacks that this government instituted in the field of mental health.

Anyway, it’s an immense list of activities and tasks that the next government will have to handle, considering that they are taking advantage of the last few months to destroy and plunder everything they can. I warn you that the situation at the end of the year is very worrying.

The year 2022 ends with fierce disputes between the private health sector and society, as seen in the issue of the law that overturned the tax role and the approval of the National Nursing Floor. How do you believe the so-called supplementary health should be dealt with in the next period?

This question is very important because the theme will be a watershed and we are emphatic on the subject, as shown in the document we prepared for the Free Health Conference, in favor of democratic and popular health, and we work daily in the Frente Pela Vida group.

Our idea is that the supplementary system is in fact supplementary. In demographic terms, it is already supplementary because we know that 75% of Brazilians rely only on the SUS.

But within the SUS Organization, for example, a large part of hospital care is outsourced, either by Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals, or because it has to be purchased from the private sector. It is very important to balance this. Over the last few years, we have had a spurious relationship between the Brazilian State and the private sector, of clientelism, of a contracting State, something that is in its spirit, in its genesis. We need to change this.

On the one hand, we need an agency that regulates the plans, without letting the foxes take care of the chicken coop, as in recent years. At the same time, we must discourage the use of private plans through strategies that make people gradually give up on them. We should put an end to fiscal incentives, such as income tax refunds for those who use a private plan. On the other hand, we must have concrete plans, regional and rational projects to expand the public network.

There is no way to do this in Brasilia and in the same way for everyone, we need both a resumption and a regional health organization. It is necessary to think that the regions can elaborate strategic plans, a word that is often used and little fulfilled. Thinking about the issue of public health according to the characteristics of each region is a bottleneck and we have to know its challenges and needs, adapting and studying them according to the profile of the population. There are regions with younger populations and regions with older populations, greater or lesser demographic concentration, in short, things have to be designed for each region.

How did you see the political campaigns, especially Lula’s, on the health issue? Can you say that any candidate, at least among the main ones, presented a really satisfactory program for the sector?

In this sense, the Brazilian Association of Health Economics has prepared some very interesting works, with concrete proposals, such as raising public spending to up to 6% of GDP over the next four or five years. This is important, it is necessary. And I think we brought great news, we managed to put this on the agenda of the next government through our campaigns to strengthen the SUS.

These are solutions, at a time when there is a consensus among many sectors that the spending ceiling should be revoked, ending with some tax exemptions. And, of course, we need major tax reform. Brazil is a very unequal country, with one of the most regressive tax regimes on the planet.

In this sense, how to deal with the Budget sent by the current government, which is smaller than that of 2022 and contains drastic reductions in several strategic aspects?

I believe that the budget proposal filed by Bolsonaro is one of the explanations for why the candidates’ proposals, in general, were very generic. But I reinforce the invitation for everyone to read the 8 proposals that we discussed on our website. Lula and Ciro felt compelled to answer them, which I considered very good, as they clearly spoke about strengthening the SUS.

What will be the legacy of the Bolsonaro government? Which Ministry of Health will the future government find?

The Bolsonaro government leaves no good legacy in the field of health. It is a government that has made a clear, very clear option for necropolitics, a mixture of politics and death, of deceiving people, discouraging measures such as wearing a mask, delaying the purchase of vaccines. If there is any learning, it is that we must protect and shield this ministry in future governments, as Bolsonaro managed to paralyze and deconstruct the Ministry of Health without enacting a single law. It did everything with administrative measures, slashes that give the possibility of destroying the body from the inside, without law regulating some things because the Ministry of Health is tied to a lot of subcontract of subcontract, agreement of agreement…

We saw a paradox: the agencies have had tenders, but the Ministry has not. We need to have a competitive and stable technical team. Anvisa’s situation showed this very clearly and, due to the stability and protection of its employees, it can make decisions that are more independent of the government’s will. I would say that one lesson learned would be this: we need a firmer institutional framework, better tied together, to protect Health from changes in government. Health has to be increasingly a State policy.

Finally, and in addition to guaranteeing the right to health per se, is it possible to make health an ally of the country’s economic and social recovery process?

Yes, we have people who study the Health Industrial Economic Complex (CEIS) and have proven that, yes, money invested in health produces an increase and improvement in GDP. The point is that, when we talk about defending the SUS, expanding it, the private sector quickly organizes itself to grab an important slice of resources again.

We are going to work hard along the lines of the industrial complex, innovation linked to the issue of national sovereignty and autonomy for Brazil, which has a good industrial park and would be able to expand and resume production of a series of strategic inputs, in addition to others that may be developed.

But this also needs to be thought of in a very strategic way, aligned with the issue of sovereignty, of how Brazil is going to rethink itself in the international scenario and in South-South partnerships. Brazil could be a producer and exporter of these inputs; today we are buying things from India, for example. We are in a position to work in the BRICS on such matters.

Finally, it is essential not to dissociate technology and innovation from the advance in rights and enjoyment of full citizenship.

