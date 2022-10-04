Will the government MAINTAIN aid of R$600? Understand what can happen!

Several beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil have doubts about the continuity of payments in 2023. That is, the issues involve uncertainty about the amounts, the disposition of the benefit, the rules of receipt, among other factors. It turns out, therefore, that because it is an election year, considering 2022, there are some criteria to establish the rules.

Therefore, there is no way to guarantee, precisely, how the benefit will work next year, in 2023. This is because there are situations that depend on the inflation rate, as well as fiscal expansion, among other factors. Therefore, there is already an estimate of what should happen with the Aid next year. So if you’re a beneficiary, it’s worth understanding what might happen.

Current Aid Brazil payments

First of all, it is necessary to clearly understand the operation of the Aid payments, still in the year 2022. First, there was an increase in the value of the installments, considering the initial value. That’s because, the benefit came to replace the old Bolsa Família, as well as the Emergency Aid, offering during the years 2020 and 2021, due to the peak period of the pandemic.

Thus, the initial value of the installments was R$400, for the entire public as beneficiary. However, in recent months, the monthly amount has risen to R$600. In addition, there is still the possibility that certain beneficiaries may receive installments of R$800, considering the month of October. This last option is intended for those who can prove work with a portfolio record, or work as a MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur).

Therefore, payments are made on a monthly basis, following a schedule stipulated by the Federal Government. This calendar provides for payments through the final number of the NIS (Social Identification Number). Thus, to access the exact dates of receipt, it is necessary to consult the official page of the Auxílio, through the Caixa Econômica Federal website (bityli.com/bLcorrSS).

See also: If you don’t do THIS, you may lose Auxílio Brasil; be careful!

Payment forecast for 2023

In advance, several experts have already carried out weightings on the value of the Aid payments during the year 2023. It turns out, therefore, that 2022 is an election year, which implies several factors. That is, no decision can be taken for the next year, considering the current president, because this could be seen as a way to get more voters during the campaign.

Therefore, for the value of the benefit for the next year to be defined, the next president will need to analyze several issues, such as the country’s inflation rate, the money available in the government coffers, considering the budget for benefits, economic issues, the fiscal expansion, among other factors. It so happens that there are already some estimates.

Thus, it seems that it will be possible to maintain the amount of R$600 for the beneficiaries included in the benefit’s payroll. Although it is not confirmed information, there are some predictions about such a possibility. However, the value may undergo some change, considering the mentioned indices. It is concluded, therefore, that to be sure about the accuracy of values, it is necessary to wait for the end of the electoral period.

See also: AUXÍLIO GÁS: learn how to register and receive up to R$710