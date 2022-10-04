Will those who worked in 2021 receive PIS/Pasep this year?

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Those who worked with a formal contract in 2021 are in doubt whether they will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus in 2022. According to the federal government, payments made this year corresponded to the base year 2020. Therefore, the benefit for 2021 must be paid only in 2023.

In summary, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in 2021, did not release the payment for the base year 2020. This was due to a reallocation of resources, which were reallocated by the federal government. Therefore, the PIS/Pasep payment that should have been paid last year was transferred to this year. Therefore, the benefit corresponding to the base year 2021 must be paid next year.

However, so far, there is no information about the rules for receiving. However, it is very likely that they will remain the same.

Who is entitled to PIS?

Therefore, to receive the 2021 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Register with PIS for at least five years in 2021;

Have received up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2021;

Be with an updated registration by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

How to consult the PIS?

The worker can consult the PIS through the following means:

How to consult the Pasep?

In addition, public servants can consult the Pasep with the CPF or the Pasep registration number, which can be found in the server’s Work Card. And the means for consultation are:

