Wireless device is able to assess Parkinson’s progression – News

A group of scientists from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and other institutions created a wireless home device that monitors the movement and speed of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s as they walk, to assess disease progression, severity and response. that person to medication.

In the latest WHO (World Health Organization) estimate, Parkinson’s disease affects about 8 million people worldwide. In Brazil, around 200,000 people live with the disease.

The researchers explain that, generally, patients test their motor skills and cognitive functions in clinical consultations. However, these measures can be distorted by external factors, such as tiredness after a long trip, since more than 40% of individuals with Parkinson’s are never treated by a neurologist or specialist in the disease, for example, because they live too far from a center. urban.





“Having a device at home that can monitor a patient and tell the doctor remotely about the patient’s disease progression and response to medication, so they can see him even if he doesn’t come to the clinic — now they have real information and reliable — really goes a long way toward improving equity and access,” says senior author Dina Katabi in a statement.

The technology uses radio signals that bounce off the patient’s body as he moves around the house and collects the data instantly, and there’s no need for handheld devices anywhere on the body. In addition, it also does not interfere with other wireless items in the house, such as the Wi-Fi router.

The patient becomes a human radar as the wireless device works all day and tracks the person’s every move. Through an algorithm, the technology captures more than 200,000 measurements and differentiates the patient from other people who move in the same room.

The scientists carried out the study tests with 50 participants, 34 of whom had Parkinson’s. For two months, data was collected and sent.

Using statistical methods, the researchers found that the gait (walking) speed of patients diagnosed with the disease decreased twice as fast when compared to those without Parkinson’s disease.

“Continuously monitoring the patient as he moves around the room allowed us to get really good measurements of his gait speed. And with so much data, we were able to perform an aggregation that allowed us to see very small differences,” says study co-author Guo Zhang.





The results suggest that changes in gait speed in Parkinson’s patients correspond to how they are responding to medication. That is, the speed improves after a dose of the drug and decreases when it starts to lose its effect.

“This really gives us the ability to objectively measure how your mobility responds to your medication. Previously, this was almost impossible to do because this medication effect could only be measured by having the patient keep a diary.

The discovery provides effective data for the clinical adjustment of medications more precisely, as well as providing data for device adaptation for other neurological disorders such as Huntington’s disease.

Another recent study also demonstrated, for example, that this type of device can be used to detect Parkinson’s from a person’s breathing patterns during sleep.



