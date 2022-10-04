Worlds 2022: “Maybe I can’t be with these companions again,” says Croc | lol

South Korean hunter Jong-hoon “Croc” cried a lot with LOUD’s defeat to Japanese DetonatioN FocusMe that resulted in the elimination of the Brazilian team from Worlds 2022, the League of Legends World Championship, whose entry phase is being played in Mexico City. After the setback in the best-of-five series (md5), this Monday, the player wrote a message in Korean on Twitter in which he said he might not play with his teammates again.

Croc was one of the ones who most felt the elimination of LOUD at Worlds 2022 — Photo: Liu YiCun/Riot Games

— I love my teammates so much that I wondered if I could get to know a better team, team members and coaching staff during my playing career. I was very sad about the defeat, but now I’m in tears thinking that maybe I can’t be with these teammates again. Even if we break up, I’ve tried very hard to end it with a smile at the end, but it doesn’t work out as well as I thought. The DFM technical committee worked very hard and I will be cheering them on,” Croc posted on Twitter, according to Google Translate.

LOUD left Worlds 2022, still in the entry phase, after being defeated by DetonatioN FocusMe 3-1 in the first series in best of five matches (md5). The Brazilian team took the lead in the confrontation, but lost the next three games.

With the result, LOUD bid farewell to Worlds 2022 in Mexico City, with three wins and two losses in the first part of the entry stage (the best result for Brazilian teams), a tiebreaker setback and a 3-3 loss. 1 in the md5 series.

Once again, Brazil’s representative in a LoL World Cup is unable to reach the group stage in the current format of the championship, adopted in 2017.

Head down, LOUD team says goodbye to Worlds 2022 — Photo: Liu YiCun/Riot Games

Other LOUD players also spoke out in posts on Twitter after the elimination.

— Here ends our journey, I want to thank everyone who dreamed and believed with us. I’m very proud of what we’ve built to get here. Team/committee, you shone like *****. Congratulations DFM, who was superior to us — wrote the medium Thiago “Tinowns” on Twitter.

— Unfortunately our journey ends here, I have a feeling that we could have gone better, but I just have to thank all my teammates, everyone here gave their best. Thanks for the fans — said support Denilson “Ceos”.