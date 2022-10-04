You are being watched! Meet bossware, the boss’s digital spy







Employees of one of the warehouses of the amazon in the US tried to form a union in March of this year after discovering that the company was monitoring employees. More than that: portable packet tracking scanners served as a monitoring tool. The practice abroad has a name and is a trend: the bossware.

The term can be translated to something like “boss software” — a mixture of the English words “boss” and “ware”, in reference to the word software. With the growth of asynchronous and remote work models in the covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, many bosses have adopted technologies to inspect subordinates, and often considering maximum performance at the expense of well-being.

Another report seen in a report by the British newspaper The Guardian, in April, was that of James (not his real name), an analyst from the east coast of the USA who has worked for ten years at a large local retailer and had to adhere to remote work in the pandemic. He noticed that he was watched after an online meeting in order to understand how to fill time off from work. Specifically: avoid periods when the team was not “entering information into the database”.

This type of practice is far from an isolated case: eight of the 10 largest private companies in the US use software and technologies to measure employee productivity, both in physical offices and at home, according to the New York Times.

Another survey this year by digital.com found that 60% of 1,250 US companies were using some form of bossware to track remote teams, and another 17% were considering implementing such tools. Of those who already carried out monitoring, a large part (88%) even fired employees based on the data provided by the software.

Examples of bossware

O TimeDoctor allows you to monitor every step of what has been done on a computer during working hours, even when there is no internet connection. They range from the start and end time of an activity to even charting the most used websites and apps in periods when employees are “unproductive”.

In the paid version, it doesn’t track what employees are doing “during breaks and breaks,” but uses methods such as regular screenshots, keyboard and mouse monitoring, and browser activity to “confirm that the time tracked was in fact directed at a job”.

O EnAIble monitors employees’ daily activities such as e-mail usage time, in meetings and on specific tasks. Employees have access to a score based on their performance, being able to check whether they performed better in one or another month.

already the StaffCop It not only monitors the activity of employees in writing but also records microphone sounds at times that may be of interest to those who are monitoring. One of the available resources, for example, allows the categorization of applications and websites as “productive” and “non-productive”, in addition to remote monitoring of computers “without notifying” the user.





Technology is new, but surveillance is old

The pandemic has only catalyzed an old habit of companies keeping an eye on their teams. “Even before, with employees working in person, companies were already using such tools as containment of dispersive activities”, reports Daniele Nazari, psychologist at the emotional health platform Zenklub.

This is supported by a 2019 Gartner study, which shows that more than 50% of the 239 large corporations analyzed used some non-traditional monitoring technique — well above the 30% verified by the same consultancy in 2015. What has changed from there here was the search for more up-to-date software in this sense.

The scenario experienced at Amazon is already a good example of the consequences of monitoring. Documents released in June this year by Vice’s Motherboard column point to the retailer’s “Time Off Task” (TOT) metrics. It marked downtime for employees, including trips to the bathroom or occasional moments of decompression and conversations with colleagues. There are reports of people urinating in bottles to prevent breaks from being counted as “downtime”.

When the TOT became a dismissable item, the issue got worse: according to the documents, Amazon would have considered more than 30 minutes of TOT accumulated by an employee in a workday reason for a warning. If the conduct were recorded repeatedly in the year, the dismissal would be justifiable.

It’s not illegal under labor law, though.

As controversial as it sounds, monitoring is far from illegal. And practice does not always have arbitrary purpose—at least not in theory. One of the justifications is to ensure that the equipment provided by the company is being used for work purposes. In the digital.com survey, for example, 50% of companies say they use bossware for this purpose.

An excerpt from the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) justifies such control, stating that it is the company’s duty to assume the risks of economic activity. In other words, there is room for practice “especially for the protection of property, customers and employees”, according to Henrique Fabretti Moraes, a lawyer specializing in privacy and data protection at Opice Blum, Bruno and Vainzof.

In cases where the company grants notebooks and smartphones to the worker, for example, “there is legal support for them to monitor what is done with their assets, including the level of use — which could correspond to the work performed by the employee”, adds Márcio Cots, professor of technological law at the FIAP University Center.

The exception to the rule, he continues, is when “the company does not formally require that its assets be used for work purposes only. In this case, a ‘privacy expectation’ could be created with the employee”, which can prevent devices, as the employee’s privacy is at stake.





What does the GDPR say?

The General Data Protection Law (LGPD) provides limits and rules. Advocates say good faith monitoring should always be reported to the employee, in addition to the purpose of data collection.

“Assuming that the data collected identifies or can identify the employee, it is essential that the employer presents, in a clear and accessible way, information about what data will be collected and what or for what purposes it will be used”, says Moraes.

The employer, therefore, needs to ensure that the practice does not exceed “the portion necessary to achieve the purpose informed to the employee, as well as not make use of this information in an unlawful or abusive discriminatory manner”. This is vetoed by the LGPD and also by the Constitution, according to the lawyer.

Moraes also argues that the use of tools, such as working hours control, can be a way of defending the rights and interests of employees in labor disputes, for example.

Possible implications

In times of moral harassment, pressure for performance and expectations of incoherent deliveries, crises such as depression and burnout came into the agenda. An InfoJobs survey from September 2022 points out that 60% of professionals do not feel psychologically safe where they work. Of these, 77% claim that there are no actions or support for the well-being of employees. “The pandemic, social isolation and the fear of covid-19 accelerated the discussion about mental health in companies”, observes Ana Paula Prado, CEO of the consultancy.

Thus, apart from legal issues, it is worth reflecting: is monitoring the best way to guarantee good performance? For Daniele Nazari, from Zenklub, companies sin when they use tools for the sole purpose of evaluating, especially if it is the basis for defining promotions, recognitions and dismissals.

“It is understandable that organizations feel the need to adopt this type of monitoring and collect more data on employee productivity, but it must be an integrative management tool”, he says. That is, the data obtained can guide professional development and employee well-being actions, in addition to adjusting performance.

The psychologist emphasizes that software can be one of the evaluation criteria — but not the only one. “Even because it is a mechanized resource and we are talking about people, who have lives, emotions, and different contexts within their homes in remote work”, she argues.

