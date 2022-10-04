“You are invited to…”; Elected, Thiago detonates Bruno Gagliasso and sends the real to his brother

Thiago Gagliasso, elected as a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro, once again provoked his brother, Bruno, with whom he has not had a good relationship for three years.

Thiago Gagliassobrother of Brunowas elected state deputy in the Rio de Janeiro with 102,038 votes. The 33-year-old actor did not miss the opportunity to provoke the “little brother” by celebrating his first term in the legislative Assembly. In video posted on Instagramthe newest parliamentarian mocked the husband of Gio Ewbank.

“I had a few votes of protest that I know. ‘I’ll vote for him just because of the f*cks his brother says’. You beat up the urn, okay? Do you think I’m silly? Do you think I don’t know? Bruno, thank you. Because you talk so much shit, you managed to give me votes. So thank you. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And you are invited to be part of the cabinet”said.

“Don’t you want to support the culture? Show your class the work we are going to do and how public money is used in culture. I’ll teach you. Go to the office. I wish the biggest problem in my life right now was the opinion of someone who doesn’t even know what he’s talking about. Now, what started as a meme, in a fight, has become a grown-up thing.”added the deputy.

“Bullshit” between Thiago and Bruno is old

In an interview with The globethe daddy of Auntie, Bless and Zyan stated that he does not rule out living with his brother again, despite the fact that he no longer identifies with him: “Maybe over time, I feel the need (to get back together). Many families go through this, it’s not a seven-headed bug, it’s affinity. I want to be surrounded by people I admire and respect.”.