“You have to lift your hands to the sky”; Renato Augusto’s situation is exposed and journalist puts ‘pressure’ on Flamengo

Corinthians midfielder was one of the main points of the opinion given involving the final of the Copa do Brasil

There are still 2 more rounds of the Brazilian Championship to be played before the start of the Copa do Brasil final between Flamengo and Corinthians, but expectations are growing, with great anxiety on the part of all those involved. The team led by Dorival wants to amend some victories to arrive with confidence and a lot of morale against the Paulistas.

The victory against Red Bull Bragantino put an end to the lack of victories in the national, so the intention for the moment is to continue these positive results to calm the atmosphere behind the scenes and increase the chances of success. In the same way as the teams, the media also keep putting this decision as one of the main topics during programs, podcasts and so on.

In the program “G4”, this Monday (3), Arnaldo Ribeiro said he sees Rubro-Negro’s slight favoritism in the match, but not in the first game in São Pauloinside the Neo Química Arena: “For me it’s 55% to 45% for Flamengo for the title, but it’s another kind of confrontation compared to what happened in Libertadores”began the journalist.

The current situation of Renato Augusto, who is going through a great moment, was also cited as a “complicameter” to Mais Queridoalong with other points that were developed by Vítor Pereira: “The defense is more solid, Renato Augusto is playing a lot and the attacking duo snapped. There are several factors that have improved”pointed out Arnaldo.

Finally, the journalist “spiked” that the cariocas go through some problems with oscillation, making it clear that a tie in the first leg should be greatly celebrated: “It’s going to be a tough game. Flamengo are not favorites to win in Itaquera. If Flamengo comes out with a draw, he has to raise his hands [para o céu]. It won’t be like in Libertadores, when it was defined in the first game. Leaving Itaquera unbeaten will be a big deal“finished.