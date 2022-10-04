You may be entitled to a withdrawal of R$ 3 thousand and you don’t even know it; see how to find out

Formal workers across the country may be missing the chance to do Withdrawals over BRL 3,000. This value refers to the PIS/Pasepwhich this year has three rounds of rescue available to millions of people.

The first two are from the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, a benefit of up to one minimum wage paid annually. The third concerns the PIS/Pasep quotas that have not yet been requested by Brazilians.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep allowance?

At the moment, allowances with base year 2019 and base year 2020 are available. This means that those who comply with the rules, but have not yet withdrawn the money, can do so now. See what the requirements are:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years in the base year;

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year;

Have received up to two monthly minimum wages, on average, in the base year;

Have the correct data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais)/eSocial.

Each round of the allowance is equivalent to one minimum wage in force, varying according to the number of months worked in the year considered for calculation. About 470,000 people have not yet withdrawn the 2020 base year salary allowance, and another 320,000 have failed to redeem the benefit with base year 2019.

How to apply for the allowance?

The consultation of the values ​​is available on the internet, in the Digital Work Card application, or by calling the Alô Trabalho Central, at number 158.

To request a credit reissue, simply send an email to the address [email protected] (replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state where you live). It is also possible to apply at a regional unit of the Ministry of Labour.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas

In addition to the allowances, more than 10 million people who worked between 1971 and October 4, 1988 formally can withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas, including public servants. The resources come from an extinct fund, which many people don’t know exists.

The worker who meets the requirements can request the withdrawal of amounts through the FGTS application or at one of the Caixa Econômica Federal branches. If the shareholder has already died, the money is available to his legal heirs.

Cash withdrawals of up to BRL 3,000 can be carried out with the Citizen Card, at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets. For amounts above the limit, it is necessary to go to a bank branch.