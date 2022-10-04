you may be entitled to R$10,000 from your fund. know more

Estimated reading time: two minutes

In times of crisis and high inflation, it is necessary to be aware of all possible sources of income. At this point, the FGTS ended up becoming a way out for many people, although it is recommended that this amount be saved for some time of need in the future. However, what many people don’t know is that they may be entitled to up to R$10,000 in the guarantee fund. Want to know more and see how this is possible? Check it out below.

Are you entitled to R$ 10 thousand from the FGTS? find it out

So, the first thing to be said is that, in the case of the FGTS, many people should have a higher income in the accumulated values. Or rather, a higher yield than that practiced since 1999, considering the losses of inflation. As a result, some workers may be entitled to ask for a review of the values. This could mean up to R$10,000 for each person, and the amounts could be even higher.

The calculation is called the FGTS review and can be simulated free of charge through the LOIT FGTS website. It is worth mentioning that, even for those who have already withdrawn all the money from the fund, it is possible to obtain the correction of the values ​​​​according to inflation. So, if you identify that you may be entitled to the FGTS review, you must send your request to the Federal Court. However, the issue of payment is still under analysis by the SFT (Federal Supreme Court).

Finally, to make the calculation and know the value, all extracts from your FGTS are needed. They can be obtained from Caixa’s FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). The review request is only valid for amounts of up to 60 minimum wages. There is also no need for lawyers to simulate.

Image: Eliseu Geisler/shutterstock.com