young man asks for a ticket and wins chances on the top team

Debuting as a professional last weekend, when he entered with three minutes left to end Corinthians’ victory over Cuiabá, striker Arthur Souza is gaining more and more space in Timão’s professional squad.

This Monday (3), the striker trained with the squad and the tendency is that he will be in the Corinthians delegation that travels to Caxias do Sul, to face Juventude this Tuesday (4).

At the press conference after the 2-0 triumph over Dourado, at Neo Química Arena, coach Vítor Pereira highlighted that Arthur’s inclusion in the professional squad is the result of the forward’s merit and also highlighted the forward’s potential to , in a future, to be the “shirt 9” of the Corinthians.

“He’s a kid with quality, he started training with us, he has the characteristics of a striker that may, in the future, give him the possibility to play in the main team. He has the characteristics of a striker who can play for Corinthians”, highlighted VP.

Recently, Arthur highlighted the learning received from Vítor in the times he had trained with the main squad of Corinthians. A week later, the player had the chance of the first minutes in the ‘top team’.

In 26 matches played in Corinthians’ under-20 team this year, Arthur Souza scored 16 goals. He was the main highlight of the team in the Brazilian vice-championship of the category.

Less than a month ago, the boy renewed his contract with Timão, which now lasts until September 2025. The previous contract would end in October next year.