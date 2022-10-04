Zelensky and Musk clash on Twitter over ‘peace plan’; Kremlin praises billionaire | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Tuesday to a post made by billionaire Elon Musk about an alleged “peace plan” proposed by Tesla’s owner for the country’s war.

On Monday (3), Musk posted on Twitter an outline of what he called a peace plan for the region, with his own ideas for resolving the conflict. At the end of the draft, the billionaire launched a poll, asking netizens whether to vote “yes” or “no” for the plan.

In response, Zelensky launched his own poll on the social network: “Which Elon Musk do you like best?”, provoked the Ukrainian leader, with the answer options “what supports Ukraine” and “what supports Russia”.

The Kremlin praised the American billionaire’s stance, which he called “positive”.

Musk’s post angered the Ukrainian government in part because, among the proposals of the “peace plan” created by Musk, are measures such as “redoing illegal referendums in Russian-dominated regions under UN supervision”, making Crimea – the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 – officially part of Russia and that Kiev guarantees that it will become neutral – that is, that it will not take a stand or be actively involved in any world conflict.

Such neutrality, in practice, would mean that Ukraine could not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and last week Kiev said it would formally apply for the alliance.

By Monday, the post had already generated effusive reactions from Kiev. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, responded to Musk to “get out”.

“Get out is my very diplomatic message to you @Elon Musk,” Melnyk wrote. “The only result is that now Ukrainians will never buy Tesla’s garbage dump”, he added.

The billionaire had already caused controversy recently with another post about the war in Ukraine in which he proposed a “one-on-one” duel with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the Ukraine issue.

The war in Ukraine has escalated in recent weeks, after Kiev announced an ambitious plan to retake several regions in Ukrainian territory invaded by Moscow. With military and strategic help from Western countries, the Ukrainian government claimed to have reconquered about 10% of the areas occupied by Russian troops.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a televised address to the nation announcing the call-up of some 300,000 reservists across the country, which sparked a massive flight of young Russians. Days later, four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk – were subjected to a referendum organized and held by Moscow on whether local citizens wanted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.