Zema declares support for Bolsonaro’s re-election

The re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), declared support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (4.Oct.2022). He gave the statement alongside Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada.

“I couldn’t stop being here at this moment putting our differences aside. I have always spoken with President Bolsonaro, we know that in many things we converge and in others, we do not, but it is a moment when Brazil needs to move forward and I believe much more in President Bolsonaro’s proposal than in the opponent’s proposal “. said Zema.

watch (3min8s):

The Novo party politician declared that he believed in the growth of Bolsonaro’s result in Minas Gerais. “Voters are pragmatic and the idea that in the Lula years we had prosperity was erroneously left in the minds of Brazilians. I always compare that, in that period, it was as if an athlete had taken anabolic steroids. At first, it was very good. First, a lot of muscle, a lot of strength. Then kidney problems, impotence, heart problems”.

Romeu Zema was re-elected governor of the State of Minas Gerais on October 2. He had 56.18% of valid votes and will govern the 2nd largest electoral college in the country for another 4 years. Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Zema’s direct opponent during the entire campaign in the state, had 3,805,182 votes, that is, 35.08% of the valid votes. Zema had 6,094,136 votes, 56.18% of valid votes.

The re-elected governor supported and staged his party’s presidential candidate Felipe D’Ávila in the 1st round. Kalil ran in the state with the support of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). To oppose his main rival, Zema maintained the 2018 strategy, with criticism of the management of his predecessor, former governor Fernando Pimentel (PT).

On the other hand, his main rival in the dispute tried to disassociate himself from Pimentel and defended that criticism of him should be focused on his term as mayor of Belo Horizonte (2017-2022).

Despite not directly allying himself with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who supported Carlos Viana (PL) in the state, Zema maintained alignment with the president in the 2 elections he disputed.

In July, Bolsonaro met with the governor, but received no concrete nods of support, so he hit the hammer on supporting Viana. During an interview with the Minas Gerais radio 98 Liveon August 19, Bolsonaro declared that he had not closed with Zema because the governor now has a candidate for the presidency.

2nd LARGEST ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Former President Lula had 5,802,571 votes in Minas Gerais in the 1st round. Bolsonaro, 5,239,264 votes. The State is the 2nd largest electoral college in Brazil and, historically, reflects the national election result.

In democratic periods in Brazil, the result of the presidential election in Minas Gerais has been an indication of who will be the head of the federal executive. Of the 9 presidents elected by direct vote, 8 received the miners’ blessing. The only exception was in the 1950 dispute.

In an attempt to reduce Lula’s advantage in the state, Bolsonaro said he intends to attend appointments in several Minas Gerais cities.