13 and confirms: discover the most lulist city in Bahia

The city in Brazil that most voted for Lula for president in the first round of these elections is named after people and is located in the Southwest of Bahia. In the municipality of Wanderley, the candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) obtained 96.61% of the valid votes, according to preliminary data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) published by Folha de S. Paulo.

Wanderley is a recent city, created in 1985 due to the dismemberment of the municipality of Cotegipe, which belonged to the state of Pernambuco until 1824. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the city has an estimated population of 12,125 people. The data are based on information from the last Demographic Census, carried out in 2010.

Among Wanderleienses, as those born in Wanderley are called, 10,946 citizens were eligible to vote last Sunday (2), according to the TSE. And, if power were in the hands of this electorate, the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), not only would not win these elections, but also his sum of votes would be very far from the one destined for Lula. The fact is that, with 2.82% of votes in the city during the first round, Bolsonaro never even came close to winning in the city, even in the last elections.

A large part of the wanderleiense population lives in rural areas and has agricultural production as their main economic activity. However, unlike cities predominantly in the south of the country, which have agribusiness as a decisive agenda for voting for Bolsonaro, Wanderley has his own reasons for choosing Lula as the next president.

Sociologist Fagner Bonfim highlights that it is not possible to analyze the electoral potential of a region like Wanderley’s without taking into account the PT’s past in the Northeast. “Throughout socioeconomic and political history, these regions were strongly marked by great economic contrasts and relegated to being just agricultural exploitation regions. This was a scenario that changed with the PT governments”, says Bonfim.

The sociologist also emphasizes that the implementation of public policies aimed at the development of the countryside, as well as public policies aimed at education, made it possible to improve the lives of young people who only had expectations for the reality of work.

The reflection of this past was reflected in the polls in 2018, during the first round of the presidential race. TSE data show that the current president received 1,729 votes (23.50%) for Wanderley, against 5,163 votes (70.16%) for Fernando Hadadd, the candidate who represented the PT that year.

During the second round of the 2018 presidential elections, the advantage obtained by the PT was even greater. Fernando Haddad, who lost the race against Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, won with plenty in Wanderley, receiving 7,058 votes (73.21%) against 1,891 (26.79%) for the PL candidate.

Preference for PT does not extend to city hall

As in the 2018 general elections, Fernanda Sá Teles, mayor of the city of Wanderley, will see candidates who are not from her party occupy the positions of governor of Bahia and president of the Republic. Linked to Progressistas (PP), a party that aligns the center-right and right, the mayor is proof that the PT is not predominant in the city in other positions of political representation.

Re-elected in 2020 during municipal elections, Fernanda Sá Teles received 5,323 votes in total (57.92%), defeating Gilberto Reis Filhos de Jú (PSD), who came in second with 3,868 votes (42.08%), according to data. of the TSE.

In the 2016 municipal elections, the current mayor of Wanderley had a fierce dispute with Claudia Porto, candidate for the PL, Bolsonaro’s party. At the time, the mayor received 50.94% of the valid votes, against 49.09% for Claudia Porto.

* With the guidance of the deputy head of reporting Monique Lôbo.