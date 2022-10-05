15 deputies from SC did not get reelection or seats in Alesc and the Federal Chamber; see the list

In all, 15 federal and state deputies from Santa Catarina lost their reelection or had their attempt to migrate to federal office frustrated in the elections held last Sunday (2).

From 2023, the Santa Catarina bench in the Federal Chamber will have five new names while Alesc (SC Legislative Assembly) will have 16 new names. In addition to those who lost, candidates who tried for the Senate or who did not run contributed to the change.

16 state deputies leave Alesc

In the Santa Catarina legislature, three politicians failed to be reelected: Felipe Estevão (União), João Amin (PP) and Laércio Schuster (União). The candidates remained as substitutes – something like “deputy deputy”, being able to be summoned in case of departure of incumbents.

Six parliamentarians left Alesc to seek a seat in the National Congress and did not reach the necessary vote: Ada de Luca (MDB), Bruno Souza (Novo), Colonel Mocellin (Republicans), Luiz Fernando Vampiro (MDB), Marlene Fengler (PSD) and Ricardo Alba (Union).

On the other hand, state deputies Ismael dos Santos (PSD) and Valdir Cobalchini (MDB) were elected to the National Congress and will, from 2023, become federal deputies for Santa Catarina. Kennedy Nunes (PTB) left Alesc to try for the Senate, but came in 4th.

Representatives Milton Hobus (PSD), Moacir Sopelsa (MDB), Nazareno Martins (Podemos) and Romildo Titon (MDB) did not apply.

Chamber of Deputies

Of the 16 federal deputies for Santa Catarina, eight were reelected and six lost the election. Rogério Peninha (MDB) did not run for any office and Celso Maldaner (MDB) tried for a seat in the Senate, but came in fifth, losing to Jorge Seif (PL).

Most voted in 2018, when he received almost 180 thousand votes, deputy Hélio Costa (PSD) reached just over 18 thousand and will not remain in the Federal Chamber. Parliamentarian Geovania de Sá (PSDB), 5th most voted in the state in 2018, was also not reelected.

Angela Amin (PP), Coronel Armando (PL), Darci de Matos (PSD) and Rodrigo Coelho (Podemos) were also unable to remain.

The new candidates

Santa Catarina has eight new federal deputies:

Ana Paula Lima (PT)

Julia Zanatta (PL)

Daniela Reinehr (PL)

Zé Thunder (PL)

Rafael Pezenti (MDB)

Ismael dos Santos (PSD)

Valdir Cobalchini (MDB)

Jorge Goetten (PL)

The renewal at Alesc this year was 40%, below the 55% achieved in 2018. That is, of the 40 deputies elected yesterday, 24 are politicians who had already been elected in the last election. At Alesc, 16 parliamentarians will assume the role for the first time in 2023:

Carlos Humberto (PL);

Edilson Massocco (PL)

Oscar Gutz (PL)

Estener Soratto Jr. (PL)

Antidio Lunelli (MDB)

Tiago Zilli (MDB)

Camilo Martins (We can)

Lucas Neves (We Can)

Pepe Collaço (PP)

Mario Motta (PSD)

Napoleon Bernardes (PSD)

Marcos da Rosa (Union)

Sergio Guimaraes (Union)

Matheus Cadorin (New)

Marquito (Marcos José Abreu) ​​(PSOL)

Delegate Egidio Ferrari (PTB)

