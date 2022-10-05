2000s fashion: celebrities wear themed looks at Giovanna Ewbank’s party. See costumes!

Fashion icon, Giovanna Ewbank celebrated her birthday with her friend Léo Fuchs in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (4th). The duo brought the 2000s back to life during a themed party, all with lots of pink. The color dominated from the presenter’s look to the artist’s hair, who dyed his hair exclusively for the occasion.

The event was decorated by Roberta Niemeyer, responsible for Giovanna’s family parties. In addition to an arch all made with LED lights, she decorated the bathroom at Ewbank’s house with a heart in the mirror and old magazine posters on the walls.

A cupid was placed in the middle of the room, glitter mannequins and a chair with stuffed animals also decorated the party. In the garden, a plant wall with umbrellas and a screen with the words “Gio and Leo”. Among the attractions, Preta Gi, Iza, Ludmilla and Tati Quebra Barraco. DJ Felipe Mar also animated the 400 guests.

Celebrities rock the themed looks

Many celebrities attended the celebration and took care of the productions. Accompanied by her husband, Hugo Moura, Deborah Secco revived Darlene, one of her most iconic characters, who shone in the soap opera “Celebridade”. A style reference, Bruna Marquezine wore an all-silver look with a leopard print. At the age of 44, Carolina Dieckmann dressed up as a devil and was impressed by her youthfulness and beauty.

Bruno Gagliasso chose a leather jacket, scarf and red sunglasses. The actor played with the rumors of “Surubão de Noronha”. “With you, the pimp from Surubão de Noronha: Jack”, wrote the businessman when describing the look.

Names like Giovanna Lancellotti, Gabriel DavidMariana Ximenes, Fabiula Nascimento, Emilio Dantas, Vitão, Fernanda Rodrigues, Raoni Carneiro, Fabio Porchat, Nataly MegaRafael Zulu, Aline Becker, Fernanda Paes Leme, Angélica, Luciano Huck, Rafa Kalimann, Manu Gavassi, Juliette, Grazi Massafera, Marcelo Serrado, Roberta Fernandes, Brunna Gonçalves, Rodrigo GodoyThales Bretas, Pedro Scooby, Paulo André, Douglas Silva, Erika Januza and Juan Nakamura were there.