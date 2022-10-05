27-year-old famous commits suicide to avoid the worst and makes video

Abhishek Pratap

The famous said goodbye in an emotional message and clarified his reasons for taking his own life.

Desperate, a famous singer saw suicide as the only alternative in a situation he didn’t want to deal with at any cost. The suicide had repercussions in the four corners of the world, and without a doubt, moved everyone.

The artist in question is the 27-year-old Russian rapper Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, who performed under the stage name of Walkie. According to the English newspaper The Daily Mail, the boy took his own life to avoid being recruited by Vladimir Putin’s government in the Ukrainian War.

After his suicide, the famous man’s body was found next to a skyscraper in the city of Krasnodar, near the Black Sea, between Ukraine and Georgia. Before his death, the musician recorded a video message and posted it on his Telegram channel, where he spoke of not wanting to kill himself.

“If you are watching this video then I am no longer alive. I can’t take the sin of murder in my soul and I don’t want to. I’m not ready to kill for any ideals. I choose to remain in history forever.”

“Like a man who didn’t support what was happening. I’m not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind,” said the famous man, who served in the Russian army and was treated in a psychiatric hospital.

After the fatality, the farewell letter that Walkie wrote to his lover, Vanya, was exposed to the public. “Vanya went to the skyscraper where we lived in the summer, everything was confirmed,” reads an excerpt of the message.

Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, the rapper Walkie (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

