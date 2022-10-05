2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro is not a new election

posted on 10/05/2022 03:30



(credit: Maurenilson Freire)

It is a commonplace in electoral campaigns, especially on the part of those who are losing, the thesis that the second round is a new election. There are controversies. The forces in motion are the same, however, the first two places operate a strong attraction over the others, due to the expectation of power, ideological and/or emotional motivation. This causes electoral realignment, the result of which will be the formation of a majority of valid votes, which guarantees the unequivocal consecration of the elected president.

The eventual change of position between the two candidates is the result of the inertia of the first vote and the possibility of the leader not realizing that his strategy is being surpassed by the second place. We are talking about former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), obviously. What happened in the final stretch of the first round, therefore, generates an inertia force that can result in a change of positions.

In the last week of the election, Lula lost positions and Bolsonaro advanced. More than frustrating PT’s expectation of victory in the first round, the result of Sunday’s vote rocked Bolsonaro’s campaign and generated perplexity in Lula’s campaign, even though no one wants to give a receipt of what happened. With 96.93% of the polls counted, Bolsonaro received 43.70% of the valid votes, while Lula had 47.85% of the votes. Candidates Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) obtained, respectively, 4.22% and 3.06% of valid votes.

A good example of this expectation is the photograph of the PT demonstration on Avenida Paulista, on election day, with Lula next to his wife Janja; ex-president Dilma Rousseff; the PT president, Gleisi Hoffman; of former senator Aloizio Mercadante and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, almost a stranger in the nest. It was a kind of “Lula is mine and nobody’s in the business”, armed with the expectation that the election was decided. However, the result of the first round demanded that the platform be much wider.

I remembered a certain passage from the novel Vida e Destino (Alfaguara), by the Ukrainian Jewish writer Vassili Grosman, who was a war correspondent in the Battle of Stalingrad in World War II. The publication of the book was banned for a long time and its author was arrested because of it. Grossman recounts the experience of war, the absurdity of its effects on people’s lives, with all the inversion of values ​​it entailed. Realistic, it shows behind the scenes of the battle in the parties and in the old Soviet society. It is an impressive description of how resistance to the German invader turned into a patriotic war, in which popular protagonism was decisive on the battlefront. But it also lays bare the behavior of the party apparatus, which retreats to the rear and, at the turn of the war, operates to reap the laurels of victory.

Lula’s platform on Sunday reflected a false expectation, in which it was not taken into account that the wave of useful votes had run out and had been carried out by opinion makers who were already in the left field. The fuss and aggressiveness of the campaign, however, provoked the reverse useful vote of anti-PT voters, who did not want to vote for Bolsonaro, but prefer him over Lula.

Therein lies the danger of an electoral turnaround right at the beginning of the second round, because the inertia of this silent movement may not have exhausted itself on voting day.





alliances

The PT moves towards the center with difficulties. Lula received the support of the PDT, with the acquiescence of Ciro Gomes, and of Cidadania, led by Roberto Freire, both hard enemies, who yesterday formally announced their support for Lula in the second round. These positions stem from a clear position against Bolsonaro and not from a negotiation of both with the PT. Lula hopes to get the support of Simone Tebet, the MDB candidate, with whom he must meet to discuss the terms of support. On election day, the senator announced that she would not be ignored and was waiting for a firm position from the party.

Deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), the party’s president, who supported his candidacy, however, should announce the MDB’s neutrality. There was a strong change in the composition of the bench, which now has a greater participation of Bolsonarist parliamentarians elected in the South, Southeast and Midwest, as opposed to representatives from the North and Northeast, Lula’s first-time allies.

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), on Sunday announced his support for Bolsonaro, who yesterday received the support of the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), who visited him at Alvorada. He was neutral in the first round, despite Lula supporting former Belo Horizonte mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD).

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, who was out of the second round, closed the siege by announcing, yesterday, support for Bolsonaro. The PSDB from São Paulo will support Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the president’s candidate in São Paulo, even though he has declared that he does not want Garcia’s support.