3, 2, 1, Go! — Rocket League Octane Open Invitation in Fortnite

In v.22.10 of Fortnite, the famous Octane, from Rocket League, arrived at high speed for the creators to give a boost to their experiences. This vehicle is not just any vehicle, the Octane moves in almost the same way as in Rocket League. He has rocket boost and supersonic speed, as well as the power to hop, jump, twicedodge, fly and climb walls!

To celebrate Octane’s arrival in Fortnite, we’re challenging creators to make Islands that use the vehicle’s full potential. This doesn’t necessarily mean accelerating Octane to full speed (although that is possible!), but rather using it in a fun and engaging way. Some of our favorite Islands will be featured in a special row of the Discover menu in November 2022. See below for more information, including crafting guidelines and tips, as well as shipping details.

Island Creation Guidelines

We are looking for:

Revolutionary islands that use the newly released Rocket League Octane Generator device and make the most of the Fortnite driving experience. Celebrate Octane and the creative possibilities it brings!

Thoughtful Level Creation: See how you can evolve game genres using the Rocket League Octane Generator device.

The imagination to reinvent the wheel or give a new shine to classic genres.

Island Tips

Now that you’ve read the guidelines, here are a few tips to give your Isles of Octane that flair. You don’t have to follow these tips, but they can get you ahead!

Use the New Rocket Boost Device

In addition to the Rocket League Octane Generator device, creators now also have the device Rocket Boost. This new device is a customizable pickup that only works with Octane and restores Boost, which is a unique feature of this vehicle.

The Rocket Boost device.

Use the New Rocket League Stuff Gallery

In addition to the two new devices, there is also the Rocket League Stuff Gallery. With this new Gallery, creators can make their Islands themed after Octane’s territory. Place Rocket League Banners and Banners, a Car Statue, and traffic lights!

The Rocket League Stuff Gallery.

Take a Look at the Island “Rocket League Octane Model”

In addition to the “Rocket League Octane Tutorial” Island mentioned above, 404 Creative also published the Island Rocket League Octane Model to give more inspiration to creators. Visit this Island to form your own Island ideas, or just to have some fun! Access the Rocket League Octane Model at Island Code 7808-4434-5127 and see a sample of Octane’s potential.

Application Criteria (and How to Submit)

Enrollment Criteria

We will only accept one Island per creator.

We want high quality experiences that highlight the possibilities of Octane.

Prioritize innovation: In addition to the Rocket League Octane Generator device, the Islands must also use at least one other device released in 2022.

Every entry needs an introductory video:

Islands submitted do NOT need to be new. This Open Invitation offers the unique opportunity: you can develop an entirely new Island with Octane as the centerpiece, or upgrade or refine one of your existing Islands by introducing Octane to them in some way.

We recommend creating promotional trailers:

How to send

The application period begins at 11:00 am ET on October 18, 2022. Submit your Island via the Creative Content Submission Form during the application period, making sure to choose the “Rocket League Octane Open Invitation” option. in the drop-down menu. Entries must be made before 1am (BRT) on November 1, 2022.

Start on the slopes and your creativity in the Rocket League Octane Open Invitation!