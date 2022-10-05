3 practices that can lead to the cancellation of your Nubank card

O Nubank is the preferred digital bank for Brazilians who like to have control over their finances in the palm of their hand. Despite guaranteeing a series of facilities to customers, the company also has some rules that, if disrespected, can lead to credit card cancellation.

The main reasons for cancellation are: lack of use within 12 months, open invoice for many months and risk to user or bank security. In addition, other practices that go against the terms of the contract also create problems.

Below, check out three attitudes that can make Nubank cancel your purple credit card for good:

Invoice payment with virtual wallet

Placing the Nubank card in a digital wallet to pay the bill with one’s own limit is one of the prohibited attitudes. According to customer reports, the bank cancels the product when it notices this type of activity.

Account deposit using card limit

Who makes a deposit in the digital account using the fintech is also breaking the rules and taking a risk. To avoid problems, also avoid similar practices, such as generating a slip on NuConta to pay with the card.

Bet on gambling

As mentioned, user security risks are one of the main reasons for cancellation. Therefore, purchases at betting establishments, such as gambling, are prohibited by Nubank policy and also by the Mastercard brand.