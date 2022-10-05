3R Petroleum (RRRP3) jumps with oil and BofA recommending buy; how much stock can go up? – Money Times

O Bank of America (BofA) started to cover the action of the 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) with a buy recommendation and a target price of BRL 90, which implies an upside potential of 136.5% in relation to the last closing price.

According to the bank, in a report published this Monday (3), there are four reasons for the purchase classification:

3R’s potential to increase the production of oil and gas mature assets acquired over the last few years; better corporate governance; better regulatory environment for independent oil and gas companies in Brazil; and valuation quite attractive.

The oil company’s shares jumped 9.33% this Tuesday (4), quoted at R$ 41.60 each. In addition to the American bank’s report, 3R Petroleum’s share advanced with the rise in oil prices. Petroleum in international markets.

BofA expects that the market risk perception for the company will decrease from now on, while the water-oil separation units, under construction, start operating in the Macau poleleading to an increase in production.

In addition, the institution assesses that the perception of risk may decrease with 3R taking over the operation of the remaining assets and initiating an increase in production from the fields.

BofA highlights that, after the acquisition of nine assets in Brazil, 3R Petroleum’s focus shifted to the revitalization of its current portfolio.

Among the risks that form the investment thesis, BofA cites weaker-than-expected oil prices; technical difficulties in the operation, which would lead to a greater increase in expenses; less favorable performance of reservoirs; Brazil/emerging markets risk; and acquisition of new fields in the short term, before considering the increase in operations in assets already acquired.

