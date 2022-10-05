3R Petroleum (RRRP3) share closes up 9.33% with oil advance and BofA seeing upside potential above 100% for assets

With the new high day for oil prices amid expectations for the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) and also with a positive recommendation from analysts, the share of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) was Ibovespa’s high highlight. The papers jumped 9.33%, to R$ 41.60, reaching a 10% increase this Tuesday (4). PetroRio (PRIO3) advanced 4.80%, at R$30.33, while Petrobras’ assets (PETR3;PETR4), after the previous day’s surge, closed with respective drops of 1.97% and 2.52%.

Bank of America analysts started hedging 3R Petroleum shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of R$90 per share, which represents a potential upside of 136.5% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Leonardo Marcondes and Frank McGann, analysts who signed the report, point out that the positive view on the oil company’s shares is based on (1) 3R’s potential to increase oil and gas production from mature assets acquired in recent years; (2) better corporate governance; (3) improvement of the regulatory framework for independent E&P companies in Brazil; and (4) very attractive valuation.

“3R Petroleum’s strategy is based on the principles of ‘Redevelop, Revitalize and Rethink’, which focuses on maximizing the production/reserves of its assets. After the acquisition of nine assets in Brazil, we believe that 3R’s focus has shifted to the revitalization of its current portfolio”, assess the analysts.

They expect the company’s perceived market risk to decrease once (1) the water-oil separation plants, currently under construction, come on stream in the Macau cluster, leading to higher production; and (2) 3R takes over the operation of the remaining assets and starts increasing production from these fields.

“We derived our R$90 target price from a 30-year discounted cash flow with a cost of equity of 15.0% in nominal dollar terms. Our figures assume the development of the company’s 2P (proved and probable) reserves for all assets, except Papa-Terra and Areia Branca, for which we assume 1P (proved) and PDNP [Reservas Provadas, Desenvolvidas e Não Produzindo], respectively. We also included the Clara Camarão Refinery (RPCC) in our model”, they emphasize.

The risks for the company, in the opinion of analysts, are: (1) lower than expected oil prices; (2) technical difficulties in operations leading to higher-than-expected opex and capex for redevelopment; (3) less favorable reservoir performance; (4) short-term acquisition of new fields before obtaining higher production from assets already acquired; and (5) Brazil/emerging risk increasing.

BofA has a forecast for oil of US$ 100 a barrel for 2023, US$ 83 for 2024 and US$ 70 for 2025 – from 2025 onwards, the price of Brent is adjusted for inflation.