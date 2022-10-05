4 drinking habits that increase the risk of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, a health condition that makes bones weaker and prone to breakage, affects 10 million people in Brazil. In most cases, it is an aging-related condition. The problem manifests itself in both sexes, but is more common in women after menopause.

Aging causes metabolic changes that decrease the formation of new cells for the bones, this makes them more porous and prone to fractures. Osteopenia is the mildest loss of bone mass. When the problem gets worse, osteoporosis occurs.

“Osteoporosis is a serious problem, which affects the quality of life of older people. Even in usual situations, such as sitting down and bending down to pick up objects, there can be a vertebral fracture, hip fracture or in other places”, explains rheumatologist Ana Luisa de Castro, from Ortholife Clinic, in Brasília.

Three habits are essential to prevent osteoporosis: ingesting calcium – linked to the formation of bone cells, sunbathing to fix vitamin D in the body and exercising. Some foods rich in calcium are: plain yogurt, milk, cheese, almonds, walnuts, chickpeas and flaxseeds.

On the other hand, smoking and frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages increase the chances of developing the condition. Some eating habits can favor the onset of osteoporosis. Check out:

treatments

There are several treatment options for osteoporosis. The choice must be made individually and with medical support.

The doctor Ana Luisa de Castro points out that it is recommended that the patient with the problem review their lifestyle and seek healthier habits. “There is no cure for osteoporosis, but treatment significantly reduces the risk of fractures”, says Ana Luisa.

