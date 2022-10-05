4 drinking habits that increase the risk of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis, a health condition that makes bones weaker and prone to breakage, affects 10 million people in Brazil. In most cases, it is an aging-related condition. The problem manifests itself in both sexes, but is more common in women after menopause.
Aging causes metabolic changes that decrease the formation of new cells for the bones, this makes them more porous and prone to fractures. Osteopenia is the mildest loss of bone mass. When the problem gets worse, osteoporosis occurs.
“Osteoporosis is a serious problem, which affects the quality of life of older people. Even in usual situations, such as sitting down and bending down to pick up objects, there can be a vertebral fracture, hip fracture or in other places”, explains rheumatologist Ana Luisa de Castro, from Ortholife Clinic, in Brasília.
Three habits are essential to prevent osteoporosis: ingesting calcium – linked to the formation of bone cells, sunbathing to fix vitamin D in the body and exercising. Some foods rich in calcium are: plain yogurt, milk, cheese, almonds, walnuts, chickpeas and flaxseeds.
On the other hand, smoking and frequent consumption of alcoholic beverages increase the chances of developing the condition. Some eating habits can favor the onset of osteoporosis. Check out:
See habits related to drinking that increase the risk of developing the disease:
1. Excessive alcoholic beverages
According to experts, drinking too much alcohol – the equivalent of eight or more drinks a week for women or 15 or more for men, is serious damage to the bones. This is because alcohol increases the elimination of calcium via urine and interferes with the production of vitamin D.
2. Daily consumption of soft drinks
Another drink that can increase calcium excretion is soda. Rich in phosphoric acid and caffeine, soft drinks, if consumed daily, can increase the predisposition to osteoporosis.
3. Drink juices with lots of sugar
Excessive consumption of sugar can harm bone health. Sugary drinks negatively affect bone mineral density in adults, increasing a person’s risk of developing osteoporosis.
4. Drinking isotonics regularly
Excessive consumption of sodium, very present in the drink, increases the concentration of calcium in the urine. To stay hydrated and to improve calcium absorption, hydration with water is recommended.
treatments
There are several treatment options for osteoporosis. The choice must be made individually and with medical support.
The doctor Ana Luisa de Castro points out that it is recommended that the patient with the problem review their lifestyle and seek healthier habits. “There is no cure for osteoporosis, but treatment significantly reduces the risk of fractures”, says Ana Luisa.
